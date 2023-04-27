Sorry The Night Agent, The Diplomat heads straight to the Netflix number one spot

Netflix's has another streaming hit with its latest TV show The Diplomat heading straight to the top spot. Starring Keri Russell, the show has been dubbed 'the new West Wing' by some with its tale of political posturing that is set during an international crisis.

The show has knocked The Night Agent from the number-one spot and the critics seem to be agreeing with Netflix viewers on this one, with The Diplomat currently holding a fantastic 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sorkin-like

The Atlantic says about The Diplomat: "For a show about geopolitical catastrophe, The Diplomat is surprisingly fun; it’s snappily structured to careen its way through kidnappings and catastrophic photo ops and refrigerator raids with bizarrely high stakes."

While the Times writes: "The verbal jousting between Kate and Hal, over global politics and their relationship, is superbly written, Sorkin-style. It’s almost more of a draw than the story itself..."

It's the 'Sorkin style' writing and the fact that there is a lot of walking and talking throughout which has brought on the West Wing comparisons. Having watched it ourselves, though, we have to say that the biggest draw is Russell who is no stranger to event TV, having previously starred in the fantastic The Americans. In The Diplomat, she adds a much-needed realness to the role. Oh, and don't give up after the first episode - it's the slowest of the lot but once the show kicks into gear, it's a blast.

According to FlixPatrol, the The Dimplomat is topping the Netflix charts in a week when the line-up is particularly strong. As well as the aforementioned Night Agent, the likes of Beef, Love Is Blind and The Marked Heart are also in the charts.

Here's the full top 10:

1. The Diplomat2. The Night Agent3. Welcome to Eden4. The Marked Heart5. Rough Diamonds6. Beef7. Queenmaker8. Indian Matchmaking9. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord

10. Love Is Blind