​Sony unveil new entry-level Xperia L4 handset

It feels as though Sony has been a little quiet on the mobile development front over the past few months, but now it appears they’ve returned with a vengeance - and a new device.



Introducing the Xperia L4, the brand’s latest entry-level handset.





Because not everyone wants to spend a small fortune on a new phone, Sony has introduced their latest budget model - complete with a 21:9 wide, 6.2-inch display.





Like most of today’s high-end handsets, the Xperia L4 features a triple rear camera - not bad for a budget offering.





And although the specs are a little lower as expected for an entry-level model, the handset features a 13 megapixel main lens, 5 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel depth camera.





Like many high-end Android devices on the market, the handset features multi-window capabilities to make multi-tasking on the go an easy feat. It sounds like a definite step-up from its predecessor - the Xperia L3 which retailed for around £169.







As for colourways, the L4 keeps things simple with either a blue or a black design, with its aspect ratio screen doing the talking.





It’s safe to say this handset isn’t going to be pushing any boundaries, but for a budget offering, we can’t exactly be too demanding.





Featuring fast-charging capabilities, Sony claim the 3580mAh battery will last all day. And as for the price, we'll have to wait a little longer to discover the exact figure.





As for when the handset will become available? The Sony Xperia L4 is expected to hit shelves at some point in the Spring of 2020 - we’d love to be more specific but a release date is yet to be confirmed.



