She-Hulk: Alison Brie name checked for latest Disney Plus show (rumour)

One of the biggest things (literally) revealed for Disney Plus was the news that there would be a She-Hulk TV series.

Announced at D23 Expo last year by Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, the show is set to follow lawyer Jennifer Walters and her hulking alter ego, who gets shot and needs a blood transfusion. The person to give her blood: her cousin... Bruce Banner.

When She-Hulk was announced, no details were given about casting but it was thought to start shooting in the summer of 2020. Now we are getting closer to that date, rumours are starting to appear, with the biggest name so far mooted being Alison Brie. Kind of.

Renowned Marvel news leaker Daniel Richtman (via ComicBookMovie) retweeted news that Marvel was looking for an "Alison Brie type" for casting, but no one has actually been approached yet.

Marvel is in fact searching for an Allison Brie-type for She-Hulk the same way they’re searching for a Zac Efron-type for Moon Knight.



They haven’t met with any particular actresses yet, so no courting or anything like that is being done. pic.twitter.com/aPIZokjprh

— Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) February 24, 2020





While that sounds like an exciting prospect - and would add another Community alumni to the MCU - some fans have been set seeing Brooklyn 99's Stephanie Beatriz in the role, but she has effectively ruled herself out, Tweeting that the schedule is likely to clash with her filming that series.

But like

how do I get my arms to actually look like this. Can someone give me a plan or something?

(Also, I think this show starts shooting in August and I’m unavailable because we’re shooting season 8 of Brooklyn 99 at that same time. But still I’m serious about the arms) https://t.co/PLqdR89obQ

— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) February 23, 2020

She-Hulk isn't set to land on Disney Plus until 2022 so there is still plenty of time to speculate on who will be the titular character - and given WandaVision and Loki both have A-list actors starring in their shows, we wouldn't put it past Marvel to get someone like Brie in to head up the show.

