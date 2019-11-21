Exclusive: Russell Tovey’s 5 favourite celebrities to talk art with

Russell Tovey, The ‘Being Human’ actor who's currently in cinemas now in crime drama ‘The Good Liar’, alongside Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian Mckellen, has a passion aside from lighting up the screen: art collecting.
So much so, that he hosts an entire podcast dedicated to it, ‘Talk Art’, where he and co-host Robert Diament open up the elusive art world to make it more accessible than ever – which is great news for those of us who don’t know our Monet from our Matisse.
Each episode of Talk Art features an interview with a different big name - from emerging artists, to established legends, to celebs with a hobby – where our hosts chat with them about art in a way that’s totally easy to get into, whether you’re a MoMA regular or not.
Tovey’s been Talking Art with his The Good Liar co-stars, too.
“We recorded an episode with Ian,” reveals Tovey, who bonded with Ian McKellen over art, “It was excellent. We went to his house and we walked around and talked about his artworks. He has an absolute passion for L.S. Lowery.”
Handily for an art fan, The Good Liar was partly shot in the cultural epicentre of Berlin. “I love Berlin, for the art scene there is phenomenal,” Tovey tells us. And his gallery tip for a long weekend visit? “You should definitely check out The Frick Collection. That's amazing.”
Tovey’s favourite question to Talk Art with anyone is actually as simple as they come. But also as revealing.
“We ask the same question to every guest that comes on: What's your favourite colour? It seems a really simple question, but the responses from people are so unique, and so telling of personality,” says Tovey, “Some people get really upset that they have to choose a colour, or their favourite colour changes all the time, or some people just refuse to choose. It's really fascinating.”
His own favourite colour, then?
“Blue,” reveals the actor, “It's the colour of my eyes; it's the colour of the sky. I'm always drawn to artworks that have a blue tone.”
If you don’t have Sir Ian McKellen or Dame Helen Mirren close by for a natter about art – here’s the next best thing. Here, Russell Tovey reveals his five favourite showbiz pals he’s spoken art with on the podcast. Download them now for instant culture cred…
The Good Liar is in cinemas now.
