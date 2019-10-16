Oppo Reno 2 offers a quad camera setup without the cost

Oppo may be relatively new to the UK, but they’ve already made a name for themselves when it comes to creating some pretty decent camera phones at a fraction of the price of their competitors.

You’ll be pleased to know that the Chinese company is continuing this trend with its two new phones - the Reno 2 and its smaller brother, the Reno 2 Z.

The Reno 2 has a quad-camera setup - a 48MP Ultra-Clear Main camera, 13MP Telephoto lens, 2MP Mono lens and 8MP Wide Angle lens, which enable 5x Hybrid Zoom.

The camera has a number of modes to take advantage of including a ultra-steady video mode to reduce shake in your videos when you’re on the move, ultra dark mode for those nighttime shots and ultra wide mode that provides a 116 degree field of view.

It’s a big phone, too, with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen to give an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93%. And, it still has the iconic fin pop-up camera that was first seen on the original Reno.

Even the cheaper Reno 2 Z comes with four cameras including that massive 48MP main camera and a 2MP Portrait Lens, and it also has a 16MP pop-up camera, too.

There are three colour options in total; Luminous Black (for both), Ocean Blue (Reno 2) and Sky White (Reno 2 Z). The coloured glass body even appears to change colour when moved in the light - “like the deep sea” as Oppo put it.

The phones weren’t the only thing launched today, as Oppo also released their first wireless headphones.

The Enco Q1 headphones are noise cancelling, waterproof and have a number of modes depending on what you’re using them for. These include a music mode and a movie mode.

Priced at £109, users will get 15 hours of playback with noise-cancelling in use, and 22 hours without.

No release date on the headphones yet, but the Reno 2 and Reno 2 Z will be available to buy from Friday 18 October, with prices starting at £449 and £329 respectively.

