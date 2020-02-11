Nintendo not that bothered about upcoming PS5 and Xbox One console wars

There's been a lot of chatter about the upcoming 'console wars' – the fight between the new Xbox X and PS5 for supremacy in the gaming world.

Features have been leaked, speculation has proliferated, and fans are already divided.

The new consoles will also mean Nintendo's Switch handset will lose its status as the newest system on the market. But, according to a Q&A session with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, they don't really care.

"We believe that the position of Nintendo Switch in its life cycle is different from that of hardware from other companies and that the consumers of our products are also different," said Furukawa.

"We don't believe that the business activities of other companies will be especially influential on Nintendo's business."

"The Switch will soon enter its fourth year, and we believe it is just entering the middle of its life cycle."

This probably means Switch has another five years or so before games stop being made. Wii games were in production for around seven years, and the DS lasted just under ten.

A new console is likely to come out a year or two before Switch games stop being made, so we could see a new console in three or four years.