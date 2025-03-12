Netflix is making a new Cujo movie based on Stephen King's classic book

Wherever you are, whatever point in modern history, you can’t be too far away from an adaptation of one of Stephen King’s books or short stories. Yep, another is on the way.

Netflix has commissioned a take on the author’s iconic Cujo, which when you think about it has one of King’s more eyebrow raising high concepts. Cujo is about an "evil" dog.

It’s going to be a movie, not a TV show, just like the 1983 original adaptation. And while you might assume the story of a dog gone wild sounds like short story fodder, in the hands of the viceroy of verbosity himself, Cujo ended up a 500-page novel.

That’s what Amazon lists its Kindle version as, anyway.

Cujo's vital statistics

Details on the movie production are very limited so far. We don’t know the director or any of the film’s stars, only that Roy Lee will produce.

A veteran horror producer, Lee has worked on recent AI horror Companion, 2024’s Salem’s Lot, Barbarian, 2019’s Doctor Sleep and 2017’s IT movie.

He’s not just a horror expert, but a Stephen King one. That didn’t stop last year’s Salem’s Lot from turning into a bit of a dud, but hopefully this one will turn out better.

If you’re yet to read the horror classic — which we did many years ago — it features a friendly St. Bernard dog who contracts rabies and goes on to menace a family living in Maine. They end up trapped in a car with the frothing-at-the-mouth beast just outside.

Of course, with no writer in tow yet, there’s no telling how far Cujo might stray from the original source material. And you can expect a wait of at least a couple of years before it hits screens.

The most recent Stephen King adaption only just hit cinemas, The Monkey. It’s based on a short story from King’s anthology Skeleton Crew, and seems to have already proved an at least modest hit in cinemas. It's fun, and gory.