My Arcade's huge retro handheld features Capcom and Namco classics

Capcom and Namco have teamed up with My Arcade to announce a trio of retro console gaming goodies at CES 2025.

Retailers like Amazon are packed with retro handhelds designed to play dodgy game ROMs, but the 100+ games you get on the Gamestation Retro Go are legit — officially licensed.

This handheld looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch, and has an 8-inch screen, but comes with games pre-loaded rather than playing them off cartridges. If the promo image looks a bit weird, it’s either because the hand scale in their renders is way off (which it definitely is), or because the Retro Go appears to have a 4:3 aspect ratio display.

That suits old arcade games, although it’s not the shape of panel we tend to see flying around in gadgets. A wider 16:10 shape is far more common in modern phones and handheld consoles.

While we haven’t seen the full list of games pre-loaded on the thing, we do know it will include Pac-Man, Galaga, Pole Position, and Dig Dug from the Bandai Namco stable, and Street Fighter II, Mega Man, Final Fight, and 1942 from Capcom.

Some proper classics are included, then.

The twist is the Gamestation Retro Go isn’t the only option you have here. My Arcade has announced a trio of consoles.

There’s also the screen-free Gamestation Retro Pro, designed to plug into your TV. It outputs at 1080p, and includes a pair of wireless controllers.

Or, tastiest of the lot, the Gamestation Retro Mega. This is a mini arcade cabinet with a joystick, eight primary control buttons, a quartet of smaller ones for P1/P2 and credit buttons and what appears to be a rotary controller.

The cabinet is made of wood and — the one potential sting — it has a petite 10.1-inch display. It’s a lot smaller than the scale recreations made by Arcade 1UP. But who among us really has room for one of those at home?

There’s a bit of a wait for these retro consoles, though. My Arcade says they are due for release in Q3 2025, and at present we only have US pricing details. You’ll pay $150 for the Gamestation Retro Pro console, $200 for the Switch-a-like Gamestation Go and $300 for the Gamestation Retro Mega.

There’s no clue as to whether we’ll be able to side load games, but My Arcade’s already-announced Atari Gamestation Go does have a microSD slot — a clue such feats may be possible in at least some of My Arcade’s hardware.