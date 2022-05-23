Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One teaser finally arrives

It's been a long time coming but the first Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One teaser trailer is here and it's a fantastic reminder just why we all love the Mission: Impossible series so much.

Tom Cruise is showing no signs of slowing down in the teaser which brings back antagonist Kittridge from the first movie - which was a whopping 27 years ago - who is asking Ethan Hunt (Cruise) to "pick a side".

It's Kittridge's voiceover that propels the trailer and while the films are known for their moments of comedy, this is one serious trailer.

All of the other M:I elements are here, though, including car chases, bike chases, train crashes and a death-defying stunt from Cruise - this time its a freefall from a bike off a mountain. As you do.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in 2023 on the big screen and the even bigger screen, IMAX.