Kettle Chips celebrates new flavour with seven foot cheese-mas tree

Ever wondered whether the festive period would be made that much more enjoyable by a Christmas tree made of cheese? No, we hadn’t either.





But now, festive feasting fans can enjoy the gift they never asked for courtesy of a giant cheese-mas tree celebrating Kettle Chips’ new Mature Cheddar and Red Onion flavour.





Measuring in at seven-foot, the impressive looking cheese tree was hand-sculpted using 80kg of cheddar and has been decorated with 45 cheese baubles and 40 red onions - all intricately carved into festive designs.





It took three weeks to make, with cheese from Davidstow, Cornwall (the very same type used to create the crisps) being sculpted over a wire frame to create the towering design.





Image c/o: The Feed Cafe

Topped with a crisp star, the indulgent extravaganza was created by food artist, Pru Staite, and features crisp tinsel that hang from its branches.

Adorned with nearly 100 hand-carved decorations (alongside a crisp or three), the creamy sculpture has become something of a local landmark.





According to the Eastern Daily Press, Kettle's innovation chef Phil Hovey remarked: "Our priority is on doing things the right way, which is exactly why we chose to work with Davidstow for our new seasoning - it has a perfect flavour profile."





Commissioned by the Norwich-based crisp maker to celebrate the new flavour and for those curious, the tree can be found in the City’s The Feed cafe.



