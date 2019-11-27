Jelly Belly launch sparkling rosé jelly beans served in a wine bottle

Over the years, Jelly Belly’s beans have come in all manner of weird and wonderful flavour varieties. From Harry Potter-themed packs containing bogey flavour offerings to limited-edition holiday favourites like candy cane and hot chocolate, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Now it appears the brand has branched out, creating alcohol-inspired flavours in the form of their new sparkling rosé jelly beans.





It's worth noting that the alcohol content is zero, though, meaning there’s no hope of getting tipsy on the sugary treat. But it also means that everyone can enjoy the sweets!



The new flavour joins the brand’s existing range of alcohol-inspired flavours, including margarita, mojito, piña colada and the intriguing sounding draft beer offering that was added in 2014.





Those who can remember as far back as 1977 may also remember the brand introduced a Mai Tai flavour for a limited time a year after launch.





According to myrecipes.com the new flavour will be available in miniature 1.5 ounce bottles or alternatively a larger 5.6 ounce wine bottle containing twenty small jelly bean packets. Yup, the rosé jelly beans actually come in a wine bottle.

Set to launch in early 2020, the latest addition is set to be a sweet, sweet offering.





If you’re in the market for some trivia, you might also be interested to hear that David Klein, the man behind the Jelly Belly brand, has a second CBD dedicated jelly bean company called Spectrum Collections.





“We are putting 10 ml in each,” David Klein, founder of Jelly Belly noted of the CBD venture. “If people want a small dose, they eat one. If they want 20 ml, they can eat two. They can decide what their proper dosage is.”





Offering up all manner of flavours (38 to be precise) infused with the hemp extract, we’re ready to try out the entire, erm, spectrum.





