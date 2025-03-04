Jameson Irish Whiskey x Fender x Anderson .Paak is the unexpectedly-rocking collab we never knew we needed

Jameson has been busy announcing plenty of new goodies for whiskey fans to enjoy this St Patrick’s Day. The announcement comes in the form of the Triple Distilled range of merchandise items all geared towards celebrating music, whiskey and Ireland.

The collection features a new limited-edition bottle designed by popular R&B artist Anderson .Paak, a guitar and amp in collaboration with Fender, as well as a tease of a future release from a streetwear brand which we’re still waiting to hear more about, but is currently unnamed.

There's something for everyone – although the most accessible option is comfortably the £27 whiskey designed by the Grammy winner Anderson .Paak – whilst the guitar and amp are undoubtedly a more expensive treat for collectors, enthusiasts and anyone in-between.

A bottle of whiskey, an amp and a guitar is all you need

As seen above, the Jameson x Fender Limited Edition Player II Telecaster Guitar sports a large Jameson logo across the dark green face that also shows off a J pattern in a lighter green. If the Fender tempts you, you can pick it up for £769, which is available now.

“Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability,” reads the press release note on the guitar, “from the Modern ‘C’-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5”-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets.”

The Tone Master Princeton Reverb amp is also available now, although it will cost a bit more than the guitar, with the amp costing £890. According to the Jameson website, the "Tone Master Princeton is a perfect replication of the legendary tube amplifier. With player-centric features and modern conveniences, it will appeal to today's most demanding professionals."

More than just a rebadge then, if Jameson’s pitching the amp at ‘professional’ musicians.

All we're waiting on now as part of this extravaganza from Jameson is the fashion line that's been promised. Nothing is known outside of its imminent release, but hopefully, you can be head-to-toe in the Triple Distilled Collection right in time for St. Patrick's Day.