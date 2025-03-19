Google Pixel 9a revealed: 5 things to know

Google has revealed the latest update to the Pixel line, the punching-above-its-weight Google Pixel 9a.

This is a mid-range phone when it comes to price, but the specs on board put this one toe to toe with smartphones that cost a couple of hundred more.

Why? Well, the phone is packed with AI smarts — including AI assistant Google Gemini, Photo Unblur and Best Take — has a camera setup that is something of a best-in-class swat and Gogoel has squeezed a Tensor G4 chip into the thing, which the big G reckons is its “fastest, most efficient” chip.

Here are 5 things to know about the Google Pixel 9a range…

1. It gets an A Star for looks

Image Credit: Google

The Pixel 9a sports a new, flatter design complete with rounded edges and a bigger, brighter screen. It’s 6.3 inches, 120hz and 35% brighter than the previous A-series handset.

In even bigger news, there’s a brand-new colour way. Here’s one clue on the name: “And I'd give up forever to touch you…” that’s right, it’s Iris.

If this colour doesn’t send you all Goo Goo Dolls, then there’s also the choice of Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian.

2. The build is well metal

Image Credit: Google

When you are pitching a phone at the mid-range, one thing that usually gets dropped is a metal chassis. Not so with the Pixel 9a which comes packing a durable metal frame, which has been made from recycled materials. The screen is an Actua display and is said to be scratch resistant, while there is also IP68 protection on board, so water and dust have nothing on this one.

3. The Pixel 9a is high on AI

Image Credit: Google

It makes utter sense that the Pixel 9a is packed with AI smarts as Google has been one of the frontrunners of the on-going AI revolution.

Here you get Google’s AI assistant, Gemini. Use it wisely and it should help with writing, planning, learning and the like. Interestingly, Gemini Live is also on-board and this is where AI gets really interesting, as you can now have ‘natural’ conversations with your phone.

AI also spreads out into the camera side of the 9a (more of this below), enhancing your shots while you take them and in the editing side of things, too.

4 The camera has specs appeal

Image Credit: Google

The Pixel 9a camera packs a punch. On board is a 48 MP main camera, as well as a 13MP ultrawide camera. Features include Macro Focus, Add Me (for group photos), Night Sight with Astrophotography, and Real Tone for accurate skin tones.

As for those AI features, there’s Photo Unblur, Magic Editor for reframing and expanding images, and Reimagine that can help change elements of the photo. There’s also Pixel Studio allows for creating memes and stickers. Because the world definitely needs more memes.

5. Battery is beefy, the price is not

Image Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 9a comes with a whopping 30-hour battery life. Yep, it will last a whole day and then some, according to Google. It is also a phone that will come with a decent seven years of updates, three months of Google One, three months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Fitbit Premium — all for £500.