Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: 5 things to know

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro handsets have arrived. After a pretty big build-up, the new devices have been officially announced and they are the most striking Pixel phones yet.

Google has decided to change pretty much everything about its handset line-up, creating a Pixel pairing that goes big on imaging specs (as you would hope, given they are Pixel phones) and introduces the company’s very own chip - called Google Tensor.

ShortList has been lucky enough to play with the two phones for a while now. Here’s 5 things to know about the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro…

1. These are the most striking Pixel phones yet





Design wise, Google has erred on the premium side of things with the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The first thing that stands out is the massive camera bump on the back. We like it. A lot. It gives the phones a unique sense of identity that is a step away from the normal rectangle brigade - and it looks a bit like the phones are wearing a Zorro mask, too. There’s also a curved display (6.4 inches/90Hz and 6.7 inches/120Hz respectively) which adds to the premium feel.

Google has said that its latest phones have been “inspired by jewellery and watch hardware to create a phone that feels premium and unique” and it does feel like they are statement pieces.

2. The camera system has had a big upgrade

Google has upgraded the cameras in both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, offering a setup that, on the Pro 6, is a brand new triple rear camera system - including a pro-level telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom (if you look into it, it’s surprisingly deep) a main sensor that’s said to capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 6 gets the same setup without the telephoto lens, while the front camera on the Pixel 6 Pro has an impressive 94° field of view, so it’s ultra-wide.

In addition to this are some software flourishes, these include: Motion Mode, for those all-important action shots, Face Unblur to help with those portrait shots and our particular favourite, Magic Eraser which lets you act like Thanos and rid your photos of unwanted people objects.

3. Battery is better and adaptive

The battery on the Pixel 6 series has been upgraded to a 4500mAh/500mAh battery on board (depending on the phone you go for). We got well over 24 hours off the Pixel 6 Pro before we had to plug the thing in, which is impressive.

Google has been doing a lot of work with its software to make sure that certain apps don’t unnecessarily drain your battery, while also offering some pretty impressive battery saving functionality. There's also fast charging on board, getting your handset up to 50% in 30 minutes but you will need to purchase a separate charger for this.

4. The Pixel is still the best ‘pure’ Android phone

One the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, you get Android 12 in all its glory, with no skins or anything - and it’s brilliant. Google has always made sure that it offers the purest Android experience and this is one of the best yet.

Something called Material You allows you to really double down on customising the phone as you want it. This includes switching around icons and the like for your preference.

5. The Pixel 6 series comes with a fantastic pre-order deal





The Google Pixel 6 Series is available from £599/$599. And if you buy a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from participating retailers, before 28 October 2021 you will receive a set of Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones. Given they cost around £300/$300 on their own, that’s a fantastic package.

Google Pixel 6 Series: Early Verdict



While the Google Pixel 5 was aiming for the mid-range, the new Google Pixel 6 series feels like a premium step up for Google in terms of both features and looks.

Google is certainly going the right way about trying to turn heads away from Samsung and Apple, offering a set of phones that, for the price, are packed with features that will make many an Android fan very happy. We'll have a full review up soon.