Get SAS fit: Who Dares Wins stars reveals new fitness app

There’s a new fitness app in town, launching just in time for you to board the ‘new year, new you’ train this January.





Created by Ollie Ollerton and Jason Fox from hit Channel 4 show SAS Who Dares Wins, Battle Ready 360 is ready to transform both your mind and your body - or so believe its creators.







Adopting some of the military-inspired workouts seen in the show (minus the bit where they try to mentally break you), the new workout app is a must for those looking to boost their all-round health and fitness.



Taking into account both nutritional needs and physical exercise, the app combines a range of workouts with healthy, easy-to-make recipes and snack ideas.





And then there’s the app’s mental profiling feature. According to the website, Battle Ready 360 is the “Fitness App that Knows You…Better Than You Know Yourself”. Quite a claim.













Using an online mind mapping tool known as PRISM (we know, it sounds like some scary, sci-fi military tech), the app tailors workouts to the mindset of the user, identifying what pushes them and makes them tick.





The collaboration means workouts are fundamentally tailored to the behaviour of users, adopting knowledge from neuroscience rather than psychological theory.





Described as "a 360 solution for preparing you to take on difficult challenges with professional mentors", the app also features progress trackers that allow you to track your progress, alongside updates and offline meetups with the founders.





The app is available as part of a 7-day free trial, followed by 1 month, 3 month or 12 month subscription options starting from £10.99.





You can download the app now from the Battle Ready 360 website.



