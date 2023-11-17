Get NOW for half price, thanks to this amazing Black Friday deal

NOW, formerly NOW TV, is Sky's online streaming service and it has a cracking Black Friday deal on right now: if you are new customer and sign up to NOW you can save up to 50% across NOW Entertainment, NOW Cinema and NOW Sport memberships – as well as enjoying 1 month free Boost.

That means you pay £4.99 a month for the Entertainment package, rather than £9.99. There’s also a bundle offer that brings you both Entertainment and Cinema in one package for two months for the price of one, so you pay £9.95 a month rather than £19.98. If you’ve been looking for a sign to subscribe to a new streaming service, this is it.

And if you love sports, then Sports 6 Month Saver - £17.49, instead of £34.98.

Unlike other streaming services, like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, you choose a membership based on your preferences.



There’s Entertainment for all the latest TV shows and the best of HBO, Cinema, which is all about the movies, Sports to keep up with all the games and big sporting events and Hayu for reality TV.

Once you’ve picked your membership type (and it’s possible to combine these, too) you can watch on pretty much any device, like smartphones, most smart TVs, the PS5 and Xbox One X.

You can stream content wherever you are on up to six devices, download it to watch later and there’s no contract so you can cancel it at any time.

If your favourite shows are on Sky or HBO, or maybe you love sports and want a dedicated way to watch without committing to Sky, then NOW is a fantastic option.

The good news is you can currently get it for half the price thanks to a great Black Friday deal.