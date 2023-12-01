First trailer for Mad Max prequel Furiosa lands - and it's incredible

The first trailer for Mad Max follow-up Furiosa has dropped, and picked up more than three million views in under 12 hours. It's coming in hot.

The movie's full title is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and that is exactly the vibe the trailer gives off. Back are the saturated colours, dusty road vehicles and bare-chested blokes of the brilliant Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film charts the life of Furiosa, who was taken from her family as a child. “She will devote the rest of her life to finding her way home,” the trailer subtitle tells us.

Just as we hoped, the film looks an absolute blast. Have a watch:

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Furiosa, while we barely recognise Chris Hemsworth as arch antagonist Dementus.

He’s our baddie for this flick, a biker gang leader with a great big beard and flowing cape. This guy may be far removed from Thor, but squint hard enough and he does look like a scruffy wasteland supervillain in some shots.

Hemsworth dons facial prosthetics for the role, including a plus-size conk, which is why you may not immediately twig it’s him.

“He has been birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed. He’s learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him and it’s a very manipulative charisma,” Hemsworth said of the character at the CCXP comic convention in Brazil, as reported by Variety. It sounds like he had fun with this one.

We also get a glimpse of the return of Mad Max: Fury Road’s bad guy Immortal Joe in the trailer. We believe it’s Tom Burke playing him in younger guise this time around. Hugh Keays-Byrne played him in Fury Road, and sadly died in 2020.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is due in cinemas on May 24 next year and, of course, is co-written and directed by George Miller, who will be 79 by the time the film arrives.

Ready for a re-watch of Mad Max: Fury Road? It’s available to stream through an Amazon Max subscription in the US, but UK folks will have to pay for a rental as it’s not currently streaming at any of the usual suspects.