Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: first reactions are in!

What people are saying about the latest Marvel movie.

Marc Chacksfield
03 May 2022

The first reactions to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness are in, after the latest Marvel movie had its global premiere in LA.

The movie has been directed by horror maestro Sam Raimi who is no stranger to Marvel, having directed the trilogy of Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies in the 2000s.

Now, Raimi has a background in horror and he always likes to add some scares to his mainstream movies - case in point: Doc Ock's tentacles in Spider-Man 2 - so it was pretty certain that he would push the boundaries with this one. And, according to the first reactions, this is certainly the case.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is the 28th movie in the MCU but from the reactions below, the excitement for the movies doesn't seem to be waning.

Here's a spoiler-free look at what people are saying about the movie...



There you have it. They aren't full reviews - the embargo will be lifting anytime soon - but they are pretty conclusive that what were are getting is a Doctor Strange movie that's packed with Raimi flourishes.

Marvel always likes to try new genres with its superhero movies and this one sounds as if that it is the MCU's first foray into horror.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is out 6 May.

