Bond’s Sunseeker from The World Is Not Enough is available for high-speed boat chases

Bond fans, listen up, because the time has come to recreate the iconic speed boat chase scene from The World Is Not Enough. No, we’re not kidding you, it’s now possible to hire the original Sunseeker featured in the film for a high-speed pursuit down the River Thames.



Yes, we’re aware the world appears to be turning a little 007-shaped ahead of the release of No Time To Die, but London cruise company Diplomat Cruises has just made our dreams a reality.





Channeling the true spirit of 007, prospective spies can relive the thrill of the chase aboard the Sunseeker Superhawk, aptly named Shaken Not Stirred. Does a boat name get much better?!





The two hour adventure - named the Secret Agent Experience - begins in Chelsea, with the boat weaving its way down river past MI5 and The O2 before looping back towards Tower Bridge.





The full espionage experience wouldn’t be complete without a suitably slick soundtrack featuring all manner of Bond-inspired tunes and a bottle of Bollinger for good measure. Martinis, unfortunately, are not included.









The tour includes a captain (we’re sorry to say you won’t be the one conducting the chase) and a host to guide you through the experience by taking you through the original storyboards.





As you’ve probably already guessed, it’ll cost a pretty (money) penny. Setting you back £1,400, the cruise includes a full bottle of Bollinger champagne, alongside





That being said, when you consider a boat seats up to 7 people, that works out at around £100 an hour each. Bargain.





Those looking to take things up a notch can upgrade to the ‘Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ experience which includes a half day tour, helicopter and Rolls Royce Phantom experience on top of the boat chase.





This one might require a lottery win, mind, as the 8-person experience costs an impressive £6,000.





Those looking to enroll and get their adrenaline pumping can find more details here.



