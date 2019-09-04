Tested: why the Asus Vivobook S15 is our best-value laptop for students

As a student, your cash flow is almost non-existent so you need to make sure any purchase, especially something as expensive as a laptop, is worth the spend - this is where our best laptops for students guide comes in.
We have been busy testing the best laptops for students, painstakingly putting them through their paces to make sure you make the right buying decision.
Our reviewer Basil Kronfli took 10 laptops, testing them over 30 hours while assessing aspects such as design, screen size, and storage space to find out where you should be putting your money.
So, to the reveal: our best value laptop for students is … (drum roll, please) the Asus VivoBook S15.
Asus Vivobook S15 review: features
The main selling point of this laptop is its sheer size. It has a 15.6-inch widescreen ideal for streaming TV after a hard day of lectures and procrastination.
The laptop’s size means firstly, this laptop makes a great TV replacement, but also secondly, there is even room for a number pad on the keyboard - ideal for anyone studying maths, science or a statistical-heavy degree.
Our reviewer Basil does warn that due to this addition the keyboard does initially feel a tad squished. However, he adds that after 20 minutes using it you quickly adapt to spacing and the keyboard itself is comfortable to use. The VivoBook S15 has a ErgoLift hinge that automatically tilts the keyboard up to 3.5 degree for a more ideal typing position.
The Asus VivoBook S15 may not have a premium metal finish, but the option for colourful accents make it feel fun and modern. There are four colours to choose from: yellow, red, turquoise and a very macho-sounding gun metal.
It also a serious amount of ports.
There are three USB ports, a USB-C port, a full-sized HDMI port and a microSD card slot. The SD card slot is an added bonus that could be used to boost the laptop’s storage space. Basil adds another suggestion that you might want to use one of the other ports to plug in a speaker as the maximum volume on the VivoBook is a little weak for some.
Asus Vivobook S15 review: verdict
At £549, it was the second cheapest laptop in our line-up so there are also some other additional niggles to be aware of: the screen is not as bright as it could be, and it does not have enough power for advanced gaming or video editing.
However, if those things don’t bother you and you’re in the market for a decent-size laptop with fun design and a ton of ports - this one is for you.
