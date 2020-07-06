Amazon Summer Sale 2020: essential deals revealed

Today marks the start of Amazon’s Summer Sale. You’ll find a host of bargains going live this week across loads of categories.

Expect the usual solid discounts on Echo devices, Lightning Deals and plenty of tempting offers and things you didn’t know that you needed.

We’ve picked today’s best eight deals below, the best of which has to be the 3rd Gen Echo Dot with clock, that you can pick up for under £30 for the first time

And keep coming back, as we will be updating this page with all the deals from Amazon when they go live.

50% off Echo Dot 3rd Gen with clock £29.99 The pick of Amazon’s Summer Sale thus far is this fantastic deal on a 3rd Gen Echo Dot with clock. It’s a great little device, and that LED display - that shows you the time, temperature or countdown timer - makes this ideal for the bedside table. At under £30, this is the cheapest that it’s ever been, and we’d advice snapping one up before stock runs low. Buy now from Amazon

88% off The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on the Trail of a Nazi Fugitive £0.99 The Ratline tells the story of SS Brigadeführer Otto Freiherr von Wächter, a Nazi who was indicted for mass murder at the end of the war, but managed to elude capture and went on the run with the help of his wife. It’s meticulously researched but thrilling in the way that only the best historical true-crime stories are. It only came out in April of this year, but today you can pick up the Kindle edition for just 99p. Buy now from Amazon

19% off Ultimate Ears, BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker £75.50 This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Boom 3, a bluetooth speaker that means business. It’s a great looking device that comes in a wide range of colours. You get around 15 hours of battery life and 360 degree sound. Adjust the bass and treble using the app, and link to Apple playlists using what Ultimate Ear call a magic button - and what we call, just a button. Buy now from Amazon

25% off Kasa Mini Smart Plug by TP-Link £19.99 Did I leave the iron on? I’m sure I didn’t. But what if I did? Will the house burn down? Nah, it probably won’t. But what if it does? If only I had it connected to a Kasa Mini Smart Plug by TP-Link, then I’d just be able to switch it off using my phone and I wouldn’t have to fear coming home to find all belongings have gone up in smoke. I should have bought one when they were under £15 in the Summer Sale. Ah well… plenty more houses in the sea, and all that. Buy now from Amazon 46% off Epson WorkForce ES-50 Scanner £69.99 Home working is the new normal for the foreseeable future for many of us and if you’ve spent the last few months setting up your home office, then this dinky little scanner could be just what you’re looking for, especially considering it’s nearly half price in the Summer Sale. It’s USB powered and lightweight, so its portable enough to take on the road if al fresco scanning is your thing (weirdo), but we like that it’s compact enough to be but neatly away at home until you need it. Buy now from Amazon 33% off Bulldog - Skincare Kit For Men £10 If you’ve gone full on Gollum in lockdown, now is the time to pamper yourself and make sure you’re looking your best as the country comes out of lockdown (soft of). Bulldog products smell very good indeed and usually retail for around £5 each. This kit includes face scrub, face wash and moisturiser, along with a neat looking wash bag. Buy from Amazon 24% off LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut £37.99 You can now have Hagrid's two-room hut in LEGO form for a discount price. Included in the package are six LEGO figures (Harry, Hagrid, Ron and more), as well as a buildable Buckbeak the hippogriff figure. Buy now from Amazon 16% off Garmin Fenix 5S £332 In our opinion, the Fenix 5S is one of the best looking smartwatches around, and this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. Built in GPS, Strava support and all the sports tracking your need, make this ideal for the fitness fanatics amongst you. Note that Amazon have a load of Garmin discounts on at the moment too, so be sure to check if another smartwatch meets your needs. Buy now from Amazon