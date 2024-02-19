All the BAFTA awards winners: Oppenheimer wins big

The BAFTA awards took place over the weekend in London. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s major winners.

It was a big night for Oppenheimer, which took seven awards including best film, best director and best leading actor, for Cillian Murphy.

Poor Things did well too, surprisingly so. It came away with five wins including best actress for Emma Stone and a bunch of more technical categories including production design and visual effects.

It wasn’t a great night for Barbie, though. It won no BAFTAs, despite five nominations in the acting categories, screenplay, production design and costume design.

Maestro also came away empty-handed after seven nominations.

The Zone of Interest had a great night, though, winning the best sound award as well as the best non-English language film and Outstanding British film awards.

Will we see this repeated in the other ceremonies? Last month’s Golden Globes also saw good results for Oppenheimer and Poor Things. But we’ve a while to wait until the Oscars — The Academy Awards take place on Sunday March 10.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Here’s the full list of BAFTA award winners this year:

Best film

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best leading actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best leading actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Outstanding British film

The Zone of Interest

Best non-English language film

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding debut

Earth Mama

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron

Best documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

Best British short film

Jellyfish and Lobster

Best British short animation

Crab Day

Best editing

Oppenheimer

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Best costume design

Poor Things

Best casting

The Holdovers

Best score

Oppenheimer

Best hair and makeup

Poor Things

Best production design

Poor Things

Best sound

The Zone of Interest

Best visual effects

Poor Things

Main Image Credit: Getty Images