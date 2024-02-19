All the BAFTA awards winners: Oppenheimer wins big
Seven wins for Oppenheimer, five for Poor Things, but none for Barbie
The BAFTA awards took place over the weekend in London. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s major winners.
It was a big night for Oppenheimer, which took seven awards including best film, best director and best leading actor, for Cillian Murphy.
Poor Things did well too, surprisingly so. It came away with five wins including best actress for Emma Stone and a bunch of more technical categories including production design and visual effects.
It wasn’t a great night for Barbie, though. It won no BAFTAs, despite five nominations in the acting categories, screenplay, production design and costume design.
Maestro also came away empty-handed after seven nominations.
The Zone of Interest had a great night, though, winning the best sound award as well as the best non-English language film and Outstanding British film awards.
Will we see this repeated in the other ceremonies? Last month’s Golden Globes also saw good results for Oppenheimer and Poor Things. But we’ve a while to wait until the Oscars — The Academy Awards take place on Sunday March 10.
Here’s the full list of BAFTA award winners this year:
Best film
Oppenheimer
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best leading actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best leading actor
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best supporting actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Outstanding British film
The Zone of Interest
Best non-English language film
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding debut
Earth Mama
Best animated film
The Boy and the Heron
Best documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
Best British short film
Jellyfish and Lobster
Best British short animation
Crab Day
Best editing
Oppenheimer
Best cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Best costume design
Poor Things
Best casting
The Holdovers
Best score
Oppenheimer
Best hair and makeup
Poor Things
Best production design
Poor Things
Best sound
The Zone of Interest
Best visual effects
Poor Things
Main Image Credit: Getty Images