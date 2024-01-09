Adam Driver exits 'exhausting' Star Wars franchise confirming he's 'not doing any more’ films
However, the Hollywood legend hinted at future plans for the hit franchise
Adam Driver has described how he made life on the set of Star Wars "more exhausting than it should have been", as the star addressed rumours surrounding his character's return.
Despite dying a hero at the end of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the Hollywood star admitted that he found the experience of playing Kylo Ren a tricky one.
The latest instalment in the hit franchise saw John Boyega’s character Finn and Oscar Isaac’s character Poe survive, hinting a future return was on the cards.
However, Driver‘s character Kylo was seen to perish - and despite Star Wars' nack for resurrecting the dead, it appears this really was the final curtain call for Ren.
As part of the saga, Ben Solo transferred his life essence to Rey to revive her at the tail end of the last film.
Sharing a suitably dramatic on-screen kiss before his body faded away, the finale followed a dramatic showdown with Palpatine.
With a return as a Force Ghost now out of the question, we're looking forward to seeing what the franchise has in the works.
- Discover the best Disney Plus shows to stream today