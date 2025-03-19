8 at The Londoner shows how to do takeovers right

8 at The Londoner is a rooftop bar attached to a luxury hotel (The Londoner) in the heart of Leicester Square. I’d never been before, but as part of Origin Bar's takeover, I went along to swig some exclusive cocktails, chow down on good food and get a feel for luxury.

Origin Bar is one of the top-rated bars in Singapore. Earlier this week, they took over 8 at The Londoner for one night, with Head Bartender Niza from Origin Bar leading the takeover with three specially designed cocktails. The rooftop bar, with its Eastern inspirations, was the perfect setting for such an event, and each cocktail was assembled using spirits from The Orientalist.

The Orientalist, who also hails from Singapore, featured three spirits at the event: rum, whiskey, and gin. Only the distiller's vodka was excluded from the range of cocktails—a shame for anyone who wanted to elevate their teenage experience. Much like Donna and the Dynamos, the Origin Bar takeover was a one-night only gig, so if you do swing by 8 at The Londoner, you'll be choosing from their in-house cocktail list which features everything from the classics to a wide range of Japanese inspired spirits.

Although the event was only for the night, the service, atmosphere, and food are here all year round, so here are three standouts from my trip to 8 at The Londoner:

1. Delicious, well-crafted cocktails

Image taken by Future / Morgan Truder

I tried each of the exclusive cocktails from the Origin Bar takeover, and here are my honest tasting notes...

Zero To Hero, which combines Orientalist Solera 23 Imperial Rum, Frangelico, maple syrup, lemon, and apple, is a great choice. It’s not too thick or sweet, but you can feel the syrup notes with each sip without them ever being overbearing.

Ants & Bees blends Orientalist 8-Year-Old Whisky with Verjus White, burnt honey, and vanilla. If I had to pick a favourite, this would be it. Nothing in this cocktail overpowers the whiskey, maintaining a smooth spirit that doesn’t outstay its welcome with the honey, adding some extra sweetness.

The final one was the Metallico which, although was delightful, was my least favourite of the evening - then again they set themselves a very high bar. Made with Orientalist Gunpowder Gin, Umeshu Liqueur, Merlet Peach, and cardamom bitters, I figured this was going to be the top of my list when I first arrived, thanks to the combination of a fruity gin and peach. However, for my taste, it was just a bit too fruity although still dead enjoyable – last place amongst three bangers is still a good place to be.

2. Warm environment with a cracking view

Image provided by 8 at The Londoner

The lighting is dark, but it’s never seedy, and despite plenty of seating, I never felt like I was too close to other people, so you can have a quiet, intimate night for two if that’s what you want.

I sat inside, viewing London where both Big Ben and The London Eye were in full view. The outdoor terrace looked lovely too, it was a bit brighter and still warm even though it was a chilly night in March. My only criticism is that it was slightly too loud, which may indicate I am ageing terribly above anything else – but for me, the music just had a bit too much on it.

3. Great grub

Image taken by Future / Morgan Truder

I tried two dishes on offer, including the gyoza tacos and then the special, a crab in a spicy sauce. Both were presented wonderfully and were easy to eat despite being more of a small bite which always initially make me concerned that I'm going to spill them everywhere. They were the perfect accompaniment to my cocktails, highlighting the synergy between the event and the rest of the bar – it bodes well for any future events that may take place in this luxury location.

I enjoyed my trip to the bar and would encourage anyone to check it out. It makes for a great date location, but it would also be fitting if you’re just going for a social with a pal. 8 at The Londoner is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 pm.

Main image credit Future / 8 at The Londoner