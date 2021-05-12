5 reasons the amazing OnePlus 9 Pro should be your next phone

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones out right now, a handset that is the culmination of years of innovation by OnePlus.

With a bold new design, and coming in three brilliant new colours (Morning Mist, Stellar Black and Pine Green) The OnePlus 9 Pro has been built for durability, as it’s water resistant thanks to its IP68 rating. It’s a handset that has a lot going for it: from sleek design and speed, to it’s game-changing camera partnership with Hasseblad. It’s a smarter smartphone that demands to be tried out.

Want to know more? Of course you do: here are 5 amazing reasons the OnePlus Pro should be your next phone, and why Three is its perfect partner.





1 .The OnePlus 9 Pro has a stunning screen for gaming on the go

The 6.7-inch screen on the OnePlus 9 Pro is jaw dropping and has a number of features that make it perfect for gaming on the go. Let’s start with the smoothness of the screen. No we don’t mean to touch - although it is lovely in that respect, too - but how slick it is for gaming. For gaming to be super-smooth, your phone has to be able to handle high frame rates. The OnePlus 9 Pro does this with aplomb, mixing something called Hyper Touch with a whopping 120Hz screen. This means that the handset will allow ultra-fast aiming and precision in games such as Call of Duty Mobile.

2. The OnePlus 9 Pro is powerful (when it needs to be)

The old adage, ‘with great power comes great responsibility’ is perfect for the OnePlus 9 Pro. Its smart screen means that it will ramp the frame rates up to 120Hz for gaming, but reduce this to 1Hz for reading texts and looking at photos - and it does this without you having to do anything. Its cutting-edge 888 5G Qualcomm chip also optimizes for performance, meaning that there’s power when you need it but this is dialled down when you’re using your handset for less intensive tasks. This prioritisation improves your battery life. Which reminds us …

3. Three gifts! Sorry, we mean Free gifts!

Get the OnePlus 9 Pro on Three with Unlimited data and you get a choice of free gift, including the rather excellent JBL Xtreme 3. This portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and party-proof, with a handy port for phone-charging and 15 hours of battery life. It’s a brilliant gadget to own now that we’re allowed to get out and about and meet up with friends. A perfect pairing, then!

4. Hasselblad and OnePlus are redefining phone cameras

OnePlus has always offered superior camera tech in its smartphones, but with the OnePlus 9 Pro this is taken to another level. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad and the fruits of this can be seen in the photos you can take with the 9 Pro. There’s a real emphasis on, well, realism. Hasseblad’s guidance has made sure that natural skin colour and tones are captured throughout, as well as much vivid detail as possible. Couple this with OnePlus’ imaging hardware which includes: a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera and a dedicated Mono camera, and what you have is something quite special.





5. Get ready for Warp Speed on the OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus has revolutionised charging with its Warp Speed technology and it’s put to fantastic use with the OnePlus 9 Pro. Its Warp Charge 65T charger delivers next-generation charging, bringing a day’s power in a mere 15 minutes. If it’s wireless you are after, then the Warp Charge 50 Wireless is OnePlus’ fastest-ever wireless charging technology - going from 1-70% in just 30 minutes. Unfortunately, this does mean you will never be able to use the ‘my phone was out of battery’ excuse ever again.

Head to Three’s official site to find out more about the OnePlus Pro 9 and choose your free gift.

