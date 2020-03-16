‘It Wasn’t Me’: 5 Songs Shaggy Didn’t Write, But Wishes He Had (Exclusive Interview)
An exclusive Interview with Mr Boombastic himself...
“It wasn’t me,” might be the catchphrase you expect people to shout at Shaggy in the street most often. If you grew up in the late '90s, kids were shouting the hit single lyrics in the street all the time anyway, even with Shaggy absolutely nowhere to be seen (should’ve given him an extra key).
But, the Jamaican dancehall reggae legend - now on tour in the UK - has revealed to Shortlist that it’s not his favourite track to perform live.
Mr Boombastic is the one he’s proudest to perform, and the track of his that changed everything, “It's just Shaggy,” he tells Shortlist. “Back when I did Oh, Carolina in 1993, my audience was filled with a variety of people: black, white, young, old, straight, gay, male, female. Then, I did Mr Boombastic and, overnight, 90% of my audience became women,” he explains, of his 1995 hit which defined his stage persona forever.
“All of a sudden, I'd twirl my hips left and right, and I'd just hear screams. I was like, ‘Wow, this is new!’ When I did Mr. Boombastic, that just became ‘Shaggy’. You know, to this day, that's what people are buying into. As big as It Wasn't Me is, people still call me Mr. Boombastic.”
While the seven-time Grammy nominee has a huge back catalogue of party-starting hits to boast of - which he was performing across the UK on the ‘Blast Off’ live arena tour on the bill with the likes of fellow 90s chart-toppers Nelly and Salt-N-Pepa - he’s an admirer of plenty of other musicians, too.
In fact, in 2018, he collaborated with Sting to release the album 44/876, named after the country dialling codes for Sting’s native UK, and Shaggy’s Jamaica. But which other songs would Shaggy have loved to have written himself? “There are tons of them,” Shaggy tells Shortlist.
So, here in true ‘It Wasn’t Me’ reflection, Shaggy reveals the songs that he didn’t write, but wishes he had…
We spoke to Shaggy when he was on The Blast Off Tour. Shaggy’s latest album, Wah Gwaan?, is out now.
1. Every Breath You Take, by The Police
2. Three Times A Lady by Lionel Richie
3. Electric Avenue, by Eddy Grant
4. War by Bob Marley
5. My Boy Lollipop, by Millie Smalls
