Horizon Zero Dawn movie release date plans revealed

A movie based on the Horizon Zero Dawn game series is not just in the works, but Sony plans to film it next year.

This is according to a document obtained by The Game Post, which saw Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash confirm the plans.

“We already have a working script and are actively searching for a director, with the goal of shooting the picture in 2026 and releasing it in 2027,” Qizilbash wrote in a document submitted as part of Sony’s legal case against Tencent.

“We are in development for a film based on Horizon in partnership with Columbia Pictures,” says Qizilbash.

What’s this lawsuit stuff about? Tencent is making a game called Light of Motiram, and Sony contends it’s a Horizon Zero Dawn ripoff. And these movie plans prove Sony does not consider the series dormant or just a part of its past.

Sony announced the movie in January 2025, as part of its CES expo presentation. But since then, we’ve not heard all that much about it. This makes sense when a movie tends to gain momentum once actors and directors become attached to the project.

None of that stuff appears to have kicked off for Horizon Zero Dawn's movie adaptation just yet, although with plans to go into full production next year, such news can’t be too far off.

A TV show version of Horizon Zero Dawn was also once in the works — and was announced in 2022 — but the project fell apart after creative head Steve Blackman was accused of creating a “toxic” work environment, including bullying and manipulation.

The live-action film adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn will join Uncharted, Gran Turismo among Sony game movies made in association with Columbia Pictures.

Back on the video game side, a third mainline Horizon title is yet to be announced, but it seems safe enough that work is going on behind the scenes on a sequel.

The series’s last game was a LEGO spin-off, LEGO Horizon Adventures, which was released on November 14th, 2024.