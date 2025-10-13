Marvel announces Vision Quest, Wonder Man, X-Men '97 season 2 details at Comic Con

Marvel has announced a whole raft of upcoming content at New York Comic Con, including another season of X-Men ’97.

The big news is all about TV this time around, with a barrage of teasers and new seasons for shows coming soon (and not that soon) to Disney+.

Just want the list? Here’s the basics, before we dig in a little more:

X-Men ’97 season 2

Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2

Vision Quest

Wonder Man (new trailer)

Wonder Man

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Wonder Man takes us down a meta rabbit hole as actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) tries to land a job playing Wonder Man in a film, alongside Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery. But this, predictably, becomes the origin story of his own route to superherodom.

It’s an eight-part series due for release on January 27th.

Vision Quest

(Image credit: Disney)

NYCC attendees got to see a teaser for Vision Quest, which sees Vision (Paul Bettany) return to our screens following fan favourite Wandavision. He is White Vision in the show, an iteration of the character who is white rather than the signature red. An AI robo-hero rebuilt. James Spader also returns as Ultron, having debuted as the character a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Yep, there’s a big focus on the MCU’s AI characters in this one.

It’s an eight-part show expected to hit Disney+ relatively late in 2026.

X-Men '97 seasons 2 and 3

(Image credit: Disney)

The trailer for X-Men ’97 season 2, shown at NYCC, hasn’t been officially released yet. But we do know what it contains. We see Apocalypse and Magneto back to cause trouble, as well as Bishop acting as the X-Men’s leader.

X-Men ’97 season 2 has been confirmed for release sometime in Summer 2026, and a third season has now also been greenlit.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 got its own Comic-Con trailer, which teases the return of Jessica Jones to our screens. The crowd at the convention loved that moment, while actor Krysten Ritter appeared at the show — she first played Jessica Jones a decade ago when that show arrived on Netflix.

The second season is scheduled to arrive in March 2026.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2

Finally, season two of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man has been given an Autumn 2026 release window. There was a trailer, but yet again, for now, it was just for those in the room at NYCC. It teased the addition of Venom, the return of Daredevil and will feature Gwen Stacy too.

The first season arrived in January 2025, so we’re looking at a little over a year and half between seasons at the current clip.