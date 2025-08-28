Marshall's Bromley 750 is a party speaker ready to ruin the peace in London suburbs

Bromley is a London Borough that joins the capital to leafy Kent, a mecca for prams, weekend shoppers and, at certain times of the year, Panto fans. It’s also the name given to Marshall’s first-ever party speaker, the Marshall Bromley 750.

This unit could do some serious damage to social cohesion in a local Bromley park.

The Marshall Bromley 750 is a 65cm tall stack of Bluetooth speaker, large enough to sit on comfortably. Its design makes this perhaps the Marshall speaker that onlookers are most likely to mistake for an actual guitar amp.

It has one thing Marshall’s relatively staid guitar amps don’t, though: a light show up front. It uses, based on our own counting, 70 LED clusters. These can provide chilled ambient lighting or react to music played in two different modes.

They aren’t multi-colour LEDs, which we see all the time in Chinese brand speakers flogged on Amazon, which should help keep the Bromley 750's look relatively classy.

A light show is just one strand of what makes the Marshall Bromley 750 a party speaker.

“When we first considered entering the party speaker category, we saw an opportunity to bring something different to a uniform market,” says Marshall Group product manager Hanna Wallner.

Other party-ready elements include integrated wheels, a chunky carry handle, IP54 water resistance and — this one’s asking for trouble — microphone and guitar (or other instrument) inputs.

The Marshall Bromley 750 has a pair of 6.35mm/XLR combi inputs, making it karaoke-ready and more.

One of the most unusual parts, though, is that the battery is designed to be easily replaceable. That’s great for longevity, and means you can go beyond even the limits of the “40+ hour” battery — we doubt you’ll get that much when playing at anything like party-ready volumes.

The Marshall Bromley 750’s sonic centrepiece is a pair of 10-inch woofers, complemented by two 5.25-inch mid-range drivers, and an unusual four tweeters. Two are an inch across, two 0.8 inches a piece.

Why so many tweeters? It’s what gives this party speaker Marshall’s claimed “360-degree True Stereophonic” sound, angling those drivers to level up how expansive the sound field is.

Moving on to the bits that might put off those who own one of Marshall’s tiddly Bluetooth speakers, the Bromley 750 weighs a whopping 23.9kg. It has wheels for a reason. And at £899, this isn’t an impulse buy.

Still game? The Marshall Bromley 750 will be available from September 23rd, direct from Marshall, or from September 30th, from other “select” retailers.