6 tips to build a timeless men’s wardrobe with second-hand finds, according to an expert

London Fashion Week isn’t exactly known for practicality, but this year, one of the most talked-about shows wasn’t all high fashion and haute couture. It was Oxfam’s “Style for Change”, a runway revolution led by thrifting legend Bay Garnett, who styled every look using only second-hand pieces.

A curved runway, a star-studded cast (Sam Ryder, Kadeena Cox, Munroe Bergdorf, Katie Piper, the list goes on), and a message that cut through the noise: "Dress for the world you want." The show launched Second Hand September in style, proving that sustainable fashion doesn’t mean sacrificing flair or individuality; it means doubling down on both.

But how do you actually build a timeless, cool, autumn-ready wardrobe without defaulting to a pile of beige cardigans and charity shop panic-buys? We spoke to Bay Garnett herself, and here’s her 6 go-to tips for men who want to thrift smarter and dress better for this season and beyond.

1. Start with a proper jumper

Every good autumn outfit starts with knitwear. According to Bay, this is the cornerstone of your cold-weather wardrobe. “Cashmere is the dream,” she says, “but hard to find second-hand in great condition. What matters most is comfort and fit. Whether it's a thick wool jumper or a soft cotton blend, you want something you actually look forward to wearing.”

Look for textures, bold knits, or classic shapes in neutrals like navy, grey or earthy browns. Second-hand jumpers often have that slightly worn-in feel, not sloppy, just lived-in. The kind of thing that makes layering feel less like a chore and more like a flex.

2. Hunt down a heritage coat

(Image credit: Oxfam)

“A good coat is everything,” Bay says. “I have a soft spot for Harris Tweed, especially styles from the 1950s. They're so well made and timeless, they’ll outlast most new coats by decades.”

Vintage outerwear often means quality fabric, real structure, and craftsmanship that puts fast fashion to shame. Think trench coats, wool overcoats, or belted numbers from the ‘60s and ‘70s. These are pieces you can throw over anything and instantly look sharp. Bonus points if it’s lined and still has the original label sewn in, it's those little details that elevate a piece from good to great.

3. Shirts with character (and texture)

Forget flimsy high street shirts. Bay recommends heading straight for vintage flannels, heavyweight cottons, or unusual patterns. “Shirts are brilliant for layering,” she says. “You can add colour, pattern, or texture to any outfit without going overboard.”

Look for pieces that feel like they’ve had a life, slightly faded checks, retro collars, or mother-of-pearl buttons. Wear them open over a tee, tucked into wide trousers, or under a jacket for that effortless, I-just-threw-this-on energy.

4. Mix eras, don’t match everything

(Image credit: Oxfam)

Here’s the real art of thrifting: don’t play it safe. “There’s no ‘right’ way to thrift,” Bay insists. “Mix ‘50s tailoring with ‘90s sportswear, throw a ‘70s shirt under a modern suit. It’s all about finding your own rhythm.”

Forget dressing head-to-toe in one era; that’s not the point. Thrifting gives you access to decades of fashion, and the real style comes from making unexpected combinations. The goal? Looks like no one else because no one else will have the exact mix of pieces you’ve found.

5. Never buy a new tie

This is Bay’s wildcard tip and surprisingly persuasive. “Second-hand ties are better. Full stop. They’ve got a softness and a lived-in feel that you just don’t get with brand new ones.”

Even if you rarely wear ties, having a few in your wardrobe adds versatility. Look for bold prints, textured fabrics, or even ultra-thin '80s styles for a retro touch.

6. Stop overthinking it — It’s just clothes

(Image credit: Oxfam)

For those new to second-hand shopping, Bay’s advice is refreshingly chill: “It’s just shopping. Only better.”

“There’s this weird divide people make between new and second-hand, but it’s unnecessary. It’s all just clothes. The difference is that second-hand comes with more character, less waste, and a better story.” Plus, it’s more fun. One great charity shop find feels better than any full-price designer splurge and Bay’s been doing this long enough to know.

Whether you’re browsing your local Oxfam or scrolling through pre-loved gems on Vinted, the second-hand world is full of unexpected wins. So start small. Pick one or two pieces that speak to you. Build from there and enjoy the hunt for unusual pieces.

Thrifting is no longer just a budget hack; it’s a style strategy. And with people like Bay Garnett leading the charge, it’s clear that second-hand isn’t the alternative anymore. It’s the main event.

You can nab yourself outfit from London Fashion Week, and 100 outfits curated by the thrifting pioneer herself for the ‘Bay Garnett Collection’, at Oxfam’s Vinted shop.