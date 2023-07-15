The best movie stunts of all time

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is now troubling cinema billboards with its ludicrously convoluted title. Spare a thought, also, for all those stunt people whoe are being made to feel inadequate by one man Evel Knievel tribute Tom Cruise.

So what is Mr Cruise up to this time? He’s only base jumping off a ruddy Norwegian cliff on a motorbike.

As stunts go, this could very well be the most dangerous thing Cruise and his team have ever attempted. But is it the best movie stunt ever recorded?

The jury remains out on that one, especially with such a long list of hair-raising competition from across 100 years or so of cinematic daredevilry.

Here, then, are 20 prime examples of movie stunt work from across decades. Which one is your favourite? Be sure to vote below.