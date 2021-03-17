Samsung brings its A-Game with the Galaxy A52 5G and A72

The mid-range is one of the most interesting areas of the phone market right now and Samsung has revealed a phone pairing that looks A-okay to us.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 (naturally, the A stands for Awesome) are two phones that pile on the specs but do so at a competitive price.

UPDATE: We've just got word that Vodafone is stocking the Samsung Galaxy A52 and it's a great deal, too. If you get the phone on its network before 27 April 2021, then it will bundle in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones, worth £139.99, in for free.

Some of the specs on show for the A52 are as follows: you get a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz screen (super-smooth and good for gaming), a quad camera array with a 64MP lens at the heart that has optical image stabilisation and up to 8GB of RAM. The chip inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, which offers 5G but at a decent price and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on board.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 ups the display size with a 6.7-inch panel (it's got a 90Hz refresh rate) and has a whopping 5000mAh battery. It doesn't have 5G, though, so while the battery is beefy it's not quite as speedy. You do get a decent 3x zoom on the camera, though.

Price wise, the The A52 5G is priced at £399 with the A72 costing £429.

And those all-important colours: you will get to choose from (depending on which version you choose): Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Speaking about the new phones, Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President for Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland said: “At Samsung, we strive to provide our customers with innovative, industry-leading products at all price points, which is why we are delighted to launch the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 as stellar additions to our smartphone portfolio.

“The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G offers cutting-edge features, including a vivid and smoother display, long-lasting battery and cameras designed to keep up with the demands of content creators. All this is powered by 5G, putting innovation in the hands of the next generation”.