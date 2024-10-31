Nintendo Music app is like Spotify for the Super Mario soundtrack

It’s got some of the catchiest tunes in all of gaming history under its belt, so it’s somewhat surprising that it’s taken until now for Nintendo to package them up onto its own platform. Launching today, the Nintendo Music app brings together classic soundtracks from Nintendo games across the ages.

Available on iOS and Android devices, the app lets you stream songs from franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Pikmin, Metroid, and Donkey Kong Country — Jungle Japes is still a banger, guys.

Nintendo has organised the tracks into playlists ordered by game series, character, mood or fun themes like opening levels — handy if you’re a bit rubbish at games and have those early tunes burnt into your memory for all time. There’s a boss battles playlist if you need a kick up the arse, too.

With lots of chilled out and peaceful tunes in the catalogue, Nintendo’s happy to cater for those who like to loop songs as background music. Even if a Nintendo tune only originally lasted a few minutes, an “Extend To” button lets you lengthen a selection of tracks up to 60 minutes long.

Don’t want to hear a potential sonic spoiler? You can hide soundtracks to games you’ve yet to beat. Nintendo will be continually adding new soundtracks too.

To bop along to Nintendo Music, you’ll have to be a subscriber to either the Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack services.

All the tunes then unlock at no extra cost, alongside the growing catalogue of classic Nintendo games shared as part of the Switch Online package.

Right, we're off to loop Zelda’s Hyrule Field track for the rest of the day then...