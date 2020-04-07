The Google Pixel 4 gets its biggest update yet: eyes open face unlock

The Pixel 4 had close to rave reviews when it first came out – but there was one big criticism.
That was the lack of eyes-open face unlock – in short, that the phone's face unlock feature didn't require you to have your eyes open to work.
This might not seem like a big deal, but in fact represented a fairly big security flaw: it meant, for example, that somebody could unlock your phone while you were sleeping. Not ideal for anyone who didn't want their phone to be unlocked while they were sleeping.
- Best camera phone: the best phone cameras reviewed
Google responded fairly swiftly to the criticism, saying in October that there would be an update in "the next few months". That update never materialised – until now.
It means the phone has caught up with Apple on this front: that company has had eyes-open face unlock since 2017.
If the feature doesn't excite you, or you don't feel you need it, you can always disable it in your settings – and there are a few other new features that might be more relevant.
The update also contains a fix for dropped Bluetooth audio, and there's a correction for keyboard lag.