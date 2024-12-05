4 amazing coffee cocktail recipes from an expert coffee connoisseur

Getting a caffeine kick from a morning coffee is a daily ritual for many of us and, if you’re a fan of the bean-based brew, you’re probably no stranger to the delights of an espresso martini, too.

But there’s more potential for coffee cocktail concoctions than the popularity of that single style alone would have you believe, as Lavazza’s head of training, Dave Cutler, tells us.

With more than 10 years in the coffee industry (and many more as a coffee lover), we quizzed the coffee-connoisseur on how to best use coffee in your mixological adventures.

“Coffee is such a versatile ingredient with such a wide range of flavours and aromas from plant species and varietals, the farm’s geography, altitude and terroir as well as the roast profile, every step has its impact on the final product,” he explained.

“This diversity opens a world of possibilities for cocktails which are an expression of mixing ingredients in a multi-sensory experience. I'm fascinated by how coffee can play different roles in a cocktail. Being the dominant characteristic of an Espresso Martini, coffee takes centre stage. But it can also be a subtle supporting player, adding depth and complexity to a drink without over-dominating.”

A coffee for all cocktails

There’s more to making the perfect coffee-cocktail though than just pouring an espresso shot over your favourite spirit — and pairing the right coffee type with each drink is an important consideration to make.

“Choosing the right coffee for a cocktail often depends on the style of the drink itself,” says Dave, pointing out some of Lavazza’s complimentary flavours in the new Lavazza Tales of Italy range.

“For robust cocktails like Old Fashioneds or Negronis, with their strong, forward flavours, you can be bold with your coffee choice. Darker roasts, such as the rich and nutty Tales of Napoli, work beautifully to complement these complex profiles. For lighter, fruitier, and more refreshing cocktails, you need a more delicate coffee. Tales of Roma or Tales of Milano would work well here as these blends contain high-altitude, Arabica giving you more acidity and fruity and floral notes that pair perfectly with the vibrant characteristics of lighter cocktails.”

So let’s put this knowledge into practice! Next time you’re craving an espresso martini, why not try this delicious recipe — or one of three other, more unusual coffee cocktail recipes handpicked by Dave — below? Read on to check out his top-tips for coffee cocktails — and ways to tailor them to your tastes, too.

Image Credit: Lavazza

Lavazza Signature Espresso Martini

Dave's top tip:The Earl Grey syrup might seem unusual, but the bergamot qualities of Earl Grey is a natural companion to coffee as it’s a typical flavour note of coffees from Ethiopia. It adds a touch of bite, balancing the sweetness of the rum and preventing the cocktail from becoming too cloying.

What you need per serving:

Ingredients:

Coffee (recommended: Lavazza Tales of Milano, Roma or Napoli ground coffee): 40 g (brewed)

Flor de Caña 18-Year Rum: 40 ml

Earl Grey Syrup: 20 ml (see preparation below)

Saline Solution: 1 g (made with 1 part salt to 5 parts water)

Equipment: Cocktail Shaker, Jigger, Rocks Glass (for serving), Strainer Frozen Coupe Glass (for serving)

Preparation steps:

1. Brew the Espresso:

Brew coffee using 18 g of ground coffee with 40 g of water at 95 degrees Celsius.

2. Make the Earl Grey Syrup:

- Pour 10 parts boiling water over 1 part Earl Grey loose leaf tea.

- Infuse for 5 minutes.

- Add 10 parts golden caster sugar and stir until dissolved.

- Strain into a sterilized bottle and let cool.

3. Mix the Ingredients:

In a cocktail shaker, combine 40 g of brewed coffee, 40 ml of Flor de Caña 18-Year Rum, 20 ml of Earl Grey syrup, and 1 g of saline solution.

4. Shake:

Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled.

5. Strain:

Fine strain the mixture into a frozen coupe glass.

6. Serve:

Enjoy your Signature Espresso Martini! Feel free to adjust the sweetness or coffee strength to your liking!

Image Credit: Lavazza

Café Negroni

Dave's top tip:While you can experiment, I love using a coffee here with a chocolate-orange quality for a Negroni. The orange bitters and vermouth already have those citrusy notes, so a coffee with a hint of orange acidity and a chocolatey base work really well here.

What you need per serving:

Ingredients:

Tanqueray Sevilla Gin: 30 ml

Campari: 30 ml

Cocchi Vermouth: 30 ml

Ground Coffee: 5 g

Orange Peel: 1 pcs for garnish

Equipment: Old Fashioned Glass, Mixing Glass, Bar Spoon, Jigger, Knife, Chopping Board, Ice Stamp (optional), V60 Coffee Dripper, V60 Stand

Preparation steps:

1. Mix the Ingredients:

- In a mixing glass, combine 30 ml of Tanqueray Sevilla gin, 30 ml of Campari, and 30 ml of Cocchi vermouth.

- Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir until well chilled.

2. Prepare the Ice:

- If using an ice stamp, shape your ice into a block or sphere and set it aside.

- Place the ice in an Old Fashioned glass.

3. Set Up for Brewing:

- Place the V60 dripper on the V60 stand above a small carafe or jug.

- Add 5 g of coarse ground coffee to the V60.

4. Strain and Brew:

Strain the chilled cocktail mixture into the V60, allowing it to filter through the coffee grounds. This will give your drink a unique coffee flavor.

5. Garnish:

Use a knife to cut a twist of orange peel. Express the oils over the drink and add it as a garnish.

6. Serve:

Enjoy your Café Negroni! Feel free to adjust the coffee amount based on your taste preference.

Image Credit: Lavazza

Calima Fruit Smash

Dave's top tip:Coffee and fruit actually pair beautifully. Coffee is the seed of a fruit, the coffee cherry, which has a naturally sweet, flavour. Lighter roasts and specific processing methods enhance these notes, making them a natural fit for fruity cocktails.

What you need (per serving):

Ingredients:

Cold Brew coffee: 40 ml

Sipsmith Zesty Orange Gin: 20 ml

Sipsmith Sloe Gin: 20 ml

Lemon Juice: 20 ml

Sugar Syrup: 10 ml (made with golden caster sugar at a 2:1 ratio)

Saline Solution: 1 g (made with 1 part salt to 5 parts water)

Mint Leaves: 6 leaves

Blackberries: 2

Passion Fruit: 0.5 (cut in half for garnish)

Equipment: Cocktail Shaker, Jigger, Rocks Glass, Sieve, Strainer

Preparation steps:

1. Mix the Ingredients:

- In a cocktail shaker, combine 40 ml of cold brew coffee, 20 ml of Sipsmith zesty orange gin, 20 ml of Sipsmith sloe gin, 20 ml of lemon juice, 10 ml of sugar syrup, and 1 g of saline solution.

- Add the mint leaves to the shaker.

2. Shake:

Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously to mix and chill the ingredients.

3. Strain:

Fine strain the mixture into a frozen rocks glass using a sieve and strainer to remove the mint leaves and any solids.

4. Garnish:

Garnish with half a passion fruit (place a blackberry inside) and a sprig of mint.

5. Serve:

Enjoy your Calima Fruit Smash! Feel free to adjust the amount of mint or fruit based on your taste preferences.

Image Credit: Lavazza

Spritz Cocktail

Dave's top tip:For this lighter, more refreshing cocktail, the coffee is infused into the gin using left over coffee grounds from a filter brew – a really nice, zero-waste approach. As this process uses coffee that has already been used for hot filter coffee it imparts a great coffee flavour without the caffeine. Again, you can adjust the coffee intensity by varying the blends

What you need:

Ingredients:

For the Infused No.3 Gin:

- 500 ml No.3 Gin (or the amount needed based on coffee)

- Leftover spent coffee grounds (use 30 g for 500 ml gin)

- 500 ml No.3 Gin (or the amount needed based on coffee) - Leftover spent coffee grounds (use 30 g for 500 ml gin) For the Cocktail:

- 25 ml Infused No.3 Gin (prepared as above)

- 25 ml Discarded Cascara Vermouth

- 7.5 ml Fernet Branca

- 10 ml Hibiscus syrup

- 50 g Ferrari Trento (sparkling wine)

- 50 g Soda water

- 1 orange wedge (for garnish)

- 1 mint sprig (for garnish)

Equipment: Wine glass, Bar spoon, Jigger, Ice

Preparation steps:

1. Prepare the Infused No.3 Gin:

Using leftover spent filter coffee grounds and filter paper from a pour-over, repeat the brew using gin instead of water. For example, if you used 30 g of coffee with 500 ml of water, pour 500 ml of gin over the spent coffee grounds. Our recommended coffee to use would be the Lavazza Tales of Milano or Tales of Roma ground coffee blends



2. Make Hibiscus Syrup

- Pour 10 parts boiling water over 1 part dried hibiscus.

- Infuse for 5 minutes, then add 10 parts golden caster sugar.

- Stir to mix and strain into a sterilized bottle.



3. Fill Wine Glass with ice:

Add ice to a wine glass to chill it.



4. Combine Ingredients:

Measure and pour 25 ml Infused No.3 Gin, 25 ml Discarded Cascara Vermouth, 7.5 ml Fernet Branca, and 10 ml Hibiscus syrup into the glass.

5. Add Sparkling Wine:

Pour in 50 g Ferrari Trento (sparkling wine) for bubbles.

6. Top with Soda:

Add 50 g soda water to the mixture.

7. Garnish and Serve:

- Stir gently with a bar spoon.

- Garnish with an orange wedge and a mint sprig.

Coffee cocktails: The dos and donts

"For shaken cocktails like Espresso Martinis, espresso is obviously your go-to," concludes Dave.

"Cold brew concentrate can offer a sweeter, smoother alternative here. For stirred cocktails, you can infuse a subtle coffee flavour by pouring the drink over a small amount of coarse, ground coffee using a coffee filter paper. Infusing spirits with spent coffee grounds is another fantastic technique. Experiment with different spirits and liqueurs – vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, even tequila!

"Finally, I generally steer clear of coffee liqueurs and pre made syrups. Instead, focusing on making my own using different types of sugar – caster, demerara, muscovado –to get different characteristics. You can then infuse them with flavours like Earl Grey, hibiscus, or nutmeg for example. The key is to be creative and have fun! Experiment with different coffees, spirits, and sweeteners to discover your own signature coffee cocktails."



