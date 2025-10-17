McDonalds is selling Street Fighter II themed burgers in Japan (and we're jealous)

McDonald's is celebrating all things Street Fighter with a series of Street Burgers menu items.

The bad news: this is for Japan at present, and we don’t hold out much hope of getting them in the UK. Ever.

We can, however, appreciate the best bit of this hokey collab, the awesome promotional sprite work.

McDonald’s has released a series of promo videos, which merge the original arcade graphics of Street Fighter II with fresh sprite art based on McDonald’s grub.

ストリートバーガーズ「春麗ＶＳスマイルガイル」篇 - YouTube Watch On

Our Japanese is not so much rusty as non-existent, but with the help of a bit of text translation we have managed to work out what’s going on with these burgers.

The Ryu tie-in is a teriyaki hamburger with egg and garlic mayonnaise — a reminder of quite how much the flavour profiles of McDonald's restaurants can vary between countries.

A Chun-Li burger has a fried chicken patty with sweet and sour mayonnaise. And the final of the trio is a triple burger with three slices of cheese, which is tied to Ken. Because Ken is boring, we guess?

ストリートバーガーズ「リュウＶＳ豪鬼ナルド」篇 - YouTube Watch On

While this takes us back to the Street Fighter games of the 1990s, back when you’d play against friends and family sat in front of a small-screened, excessively heavy CRT TV, there’s also a squirt of McDonald’s coming to Street Fighter 6.

This latest 2023 entry in the series will get yellow and red costumes for key characters, apparently for free. However, given how local the promotion is, we have serious doubts these will be found outside of Japan.

The McDonald’s Street Burgers range will be available from October 22nd, for a limited time.

While there’s no new Street Fighter game for this promo to help big-up, it will help get fans warmed up for what’s coming up next year.

ストリートバーガーズ「ケンＶＳベガスマイル」篇 - YouTube Watch On

The Street Fighter movie was due in cinemas on March 26th, 2026, an ideal gap for this McDonald’s tie-in. But in early September this year it was pushed back to October 16th. It has made headlines throughout the year for its wild-sounding cast, including Jason Momoa as Blanka, Cody Rhodes as Guile and 50 Cent as Balrog. All eyebrows are raised.