Atari is releasing another retro console, one it didn't originally make
A 1979 timewarp
Atari has announced a new retro console, and it’s one the gaming icon didn’t make itself back in the day.
We’ve already had a retro Atari 2600, and it’s now the Intellivision’s turn with the Intellivision Sprint.
It’s based on the 1979 original Intellivision, but has plenty of quality of life changes to make using the thing less of a headache. For example, while the original scale controllers still have the Intellivision’s button pad and dial-like directional controller, they are wireless pads.
The Intellivision Sprint also uses an HDMI connection, not the RF cable used all those decades ago.
We get 45 games, and each one has an overlay, a little controller insert that tells you what the number pad buttons do. Want to know if your old favourite is included? Here’s the full list of included titles:
- Armour Battle
- Astrosmash
- Auto Racing
- B-17 Bomber
- Baseball
- Body Slam: Super Pro Wrestling
- Bomb Squad
- Boulder Dash
- Bowling
- Buzz Bombers
- Chip Shot: Super Pro Golf
- Deep Pockets: Super Pro Pool & Billiards
- Frog Bog
- Golf
- Hover Force
- King of the Mountain
- Motocross
- Mountain Madness: Super Pro Skiing
- Night Stalker
- Pinball
- Reversi
- Sea Battle
- Shark! Shark!
- Slam Dunk: Super Pro Basketball
- Slap Shot: Super Pro Hockey
- Snafu
- Soccer
- Space Armada
- Space Battle
- Space Spartans
- Spiker!: Super Pro Volleyball
- Stadium Mud Buggies
- Star Strike
- Sub Hunt
- Super Pro Decathlon
- Super Pro Football
- Takeover
- Tennis
- Thin Ice
- Thunder Castle
- Tower of Doom
- Triple Action (Racing Cars / Biplanes / Battle Tanks)
- Triple Challenge (Chess / Checkers / Backgammon)
- Utopia
- Vectron
A lot of Intellivision classics aren’t included. There’s no Q*bert, Diner or Advanced Dungeons and Dragons: The Treasure of Tarmin. However, Atari does say you’ll be able to play “additional games,” which are "purchased separately."
However, in a hands-on preview video by Brett Weiss, we found out we'll be able to "sideload and play" other games (through ROM files) using the USB on its back.
This USB sits alongside two additional ports. These are used to connect original Intellivision controllers, with the help of an adapter.
The Intellivision was once Atari’s arch rival, in the era of the Atari 2600. “We brought the rivalry to an end. By becoming friends,” says the promo video for this console.
Atari’s Intellivision Sprint is available to pre-oder now, for £99.99. It’s due in December 23rd in the UK. Or if you’re desperate, it will be out from December 5th in the US and Australia.
The Sprint follows Atari's retro revival takes on the Atari 2600, 7800, 400, produced in association with game publisher Plaion.
It’s the latest fruits of an Atari under the stewardship of CEO Wade Rosen, which has seen the company focus on its retro roots, including bringing us the banging Atari 50.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
