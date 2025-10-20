Atari is releasing another retro console, one it didn't originally make

Atari has announced a new retro console, and it’s one the gaming icon didn’t make itself back in the day.

We’ve already had a retro Atari 2600, and it’s now the Intellivision’s turn with the Intellivision Sprint.

It’s based on the 1979 original Intellivision, but has plenty of quality of life changes to make using the thing less of a headache. For example, while the original scale controllers still have the Intellivision’s button pad and dial-like directional controller, they are wireless pads.

The Intellivision Sprint also uses an HDMI connection, not the RF cable used all those decades ago.

We get 45 games, and each one has an overlay, a little controller insert that tells you what the number pad buttons do. Want to know if your old favourite is included? Here’s the full list of included titles:

(Image credit: Atari)

Armour Battle

Astrosmash

Auto Racing

B-17 Bomber

Baseball

Body Slam: Super Pro Wrestling

Bomb Squad

Boulder Dash

Bowling

Buzz Bombers

Chip Shot: Super Pro Golf

Deep Pockets: Super Pro Pool & Billiards

Frog Bog

Golf

Hover Force

King of the Mountain

Motocross

Mountain Madness: Super Pro Skiing

Night Stalker

Pinball

Reversi

Sea Battle

Shark! Shark!

Slam Dunk: Super Pro Basketball

Slap Shot: Super Pro Hockey

Snafu

Soccer

Space Armada

Space Battle

Space Spartans

Spiker!: Super Pro Volleyball

Stadium Mud Buggies

Star Strike

Sub Hunt

Super Pro Decathlon

Super Pro Football

Takeover

Tennis

Thin Ice

Thunder Castle

Tower of Doom

Triple Action (Racing Cars / Biplanes / Battle Tanks)

Triple Challenge (Chess / Checkers / Backgammon)

Utopia

Vectron

A lot of Intellivision classics aren’t included. There’s no Q*bert, Diner or Advanced Dungeons and Dragons: The Treasure of Tarmin. However, Atari does say you’ll be able to play “additional games,” which are "purchased separately."

However, in a hands-on preview video by Brett Weiss, we found out we'll be able to "sideload and play" other games (through ROM files) using the USB on its back.

New Intellivision Sprint Game Console Preview! - YouTube Watch On

This USB sits alongside two additional ports. These are used to connect original Intellivision controllers, with the help of an adapter.

The Intellivision was once Atari’s arch rival, in the era of the Atari 2600. “We brought the rivalry to an end. By becoming friends,” says the promo video for this console.

Intellivision Sprint - Pre-Orders Open! - YouTube Watch On

Atari’s Intellivision Sprint is available to pre-oder now, for £99.99. It’s due in December 23rd in the UK. Or if you’re desperate, it will be out from December 5th in the US and Australia.

The Sprint follows Atari's retro revival takes on the Atari 2600, 7800, 400, produced in association with game publisher Plaion.

It’s the latest fruits of an Atari under the stewardship of CEO Wade Rosen, which has seen the company focus on its retro roots, including bringing us the banging Atari 50.