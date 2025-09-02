Hjingo Bingo is set to take you on a '90s nostalgia bingo blast — complete with tuck shop
Adidas tracksuit optional...
Hjingo Bingo is back with one of its big themed shows and this time it is getting all nostalgic about the '90s.
The '90s is an era that is massively in right now, what with Oasis storming the stadiums and giving us all a Britpop jolt.
Hjingo Bingo knows this and has created 90s Download, what it's calling a: "full-throttle bingo show packed with throwback hits, wild visuals, , viral cult prizes and big-ticket wins."
Get Dib Dabbing
Even the cocktails are '90s inspired. There's a WXD (a take the infamous day glow alcopop of a similar name), a Sip Dab (a vodka cocktail that comes with a Dib Dab on the side) and an Apple Jacks (complete with fizzy Apple belt) to keep both the alcohol and sugar levels high enough so you can blast through a game of bingo.
As for the music, expect the likes of Biggie, Busta and Blink 182 to soundtrack your night.
Hjingo Bingo is in the heart of Shoreditch and the place is massive.
Covering 8,000 square feet of space, it can house some 200 bingo players and has an exclusive area, two cocktail bars and a stage where, if you are a winner, you will be showered in glory (and potentially MD 20/20).
Those all-important prizes include a holiday for two, £250 cash, Instax Mini cameras and more.
If this feels like your thing, then head to Hjingo's main site and book up from £16 per person. 90s Download runs from 2 September to 12 October.
As Content Director of Shortlist, Marc likes nothing more than to compile endless lists of an evening by candlelight. He started out life as a movie writer for numerous (now defunct) magazines and soon found himself online - editing a gaggle of gadget sites, including TechRadar, Digital Camera World and Tom's Guide UK. At Shortlist you'll find him mostly writing about movies and tech, so no change there then.
