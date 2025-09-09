Vinted unveils RE/Style — Where old clothes get a Prime Video glow-up

Get ready to rummage through your grandma's attic, because second-hand fashion is officially getting the red-carpet treatment. Vinted, the online marketplace that has saved countless lonely garments from landfill purgatory, is launching a brand new TV series on Prime Video, aptly titled ‘RE/Style’. And no, it’s not about reorganising your spice rack – it’s about making pre-loved threads runway-ready.

Hosted by Emma Willis, this six-part competition, co-created with Lion Television Scotland, is setting out to prove that “new style doesn't have to be based on new items.” It's Project Runway meets a particularly chic charity shop.

Eight emerging designers from across Europe, the UK, Italy, Spain, and France, will battle it out, armed with nothing but their creativity and a mountain of second-hand clothes. The mission? To whip up "runway-ready looks" within a tight six-hour deadline.

The judging panel is a fashionista's dream, featuring Melissa HoldBrook-Akposoe (of ‘Melissa’s Wardrobe’ fame) and the effortlessly cool Zadrian Smith. Plus, there’s a revolving door of celebrity guests like Henry Holland, Stacey Dooley, and Clara Amfo.

The grand prize is a coveted spot at London Fashion Week for the winner's collection, which will then be sold exclusively on Vinted, with all profits going to Oxfam. So, you can feel good about your purchase, knowing it's not only stylish but also doing some good in the world.

Jessie de la Merced, Vinted’s VP of Corporate Affairs, sums it up perfectly: “With RE/Style, we're making it clear that second-hand isn’t a trend - it’s here to stay.” And thank goodness for that, because who needs the guilt of fast fashion when you can look great and save the planet.

Mark your calendars for the 13th of October, because not only can you watch the design drama unfold, but you can also shop the very items used by the designers on Oxfam’s Vinted page.