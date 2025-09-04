Game of Thrones star becomes Amazon's Lara Croft with production set to begin soon

After what felt like an archaeological dig in itself, Prime Video's live-action Tomb Raider series has finally unearthed its leading lady: none other than Game of Thrones veteran Sophie Turner. Turner is officially set to embody the iconic Lara Croft, joining the ranks of Alicia Vikander and Angelina Jolie. Not only do we have casting, but we also know when production will kick off: January 19th, 2026.

Turner, known for navigating the treacherous political landscape of Westeros as Sansa Stark, is now trading Dire Wolves for dual pistols and French braids. She’ll be following in the rather large and adventurously-worn boots of both Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, both of whom previously brought the globe-trotting archaeologist to the big screen, Vikander in 2018, and Jolie in 2001 and 2003.

If her past roles are any indication, she’s certainly no stranger to high-stakes situations and looking stoic in the face of danger, but this will mark the first time we’ve seen Lara in live action as a TV show, so that will be an interesting caveat to previous adaptations.

Amazon's Tomb Raider showcases a stellar creative team

"I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft," stated Turner. "She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got." She went on to acknowledge the "massive shoes to fill," but with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the mind behind Fleabag and Killing Eve, at the helm as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. Turner assured us all that "we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands." We can only imagine the dry wit and unexpected emotional depth Waller-Bridge will bring to Croft's next chapter.

Speaking of Waller-Bridge, she's certainly assembled a formidable team. Chad Hodge, creator of Wayward Pines, has joined as executive producer and co-showrunner, adding another seasoned hand to the creative expedition.

Jonathan van Tulleken, of Shōgun fame, will direct and executive produce, ensuring the action sequences are as breathtaking as Croft's incredible escapes.

This news comes as a welcome relief to fans, especially after some early whispers of creative turbulence. It seems those creative issues were just Lara taking a scenic detour, as the official casting announcement and production start date signal that everything is now firmly on track.