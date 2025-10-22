Eutopia: A new 4,000 capacity club is coming to London this month

East London is getting a new large club venue later this month — Eutopia Warehouse.

The 4000 capacity space sits in an industrial estate in Barking, just by the banks of the river Roding.

“Barking Riverside has always been built on movement, from dockers and factory shifts to East London’s sound systems and DIY culture on the city’s edge,” says the Eutopia team.

“We’ve taken over three 1950s warehouses and a riverside yard to continue that story.”

The venue is split into four spaces. There’s the outdoor Yard, complete with stage, and three WHS 1, 2 and 3 indoor rooms.

(Image credit: Eutopia WHS)

While a few events have taken place at Eutopia Warehouse over the last handful of weeks, including the 51st State Festival, the venue opens proper on October 31st with Howloween.

It’s a party organised by queer collective Howl, and runs from 9pm to 5am. Tickets are currently available from £15.

Other events on the schedule include Appetite Halloween on November 1st, a New Year’s event and next year’s 51st State Festival on June 27th. We expect to see more soon too.

Other promoters signed up to organise events at the space include AEG, Breakin Science, Centerforce, Dance On Arrival, Space Ibiza, World Dance and Zulu Nation.

Eutopia Warehouse features sound systems by d&b Audiotechnik. Its 4,000 capacity headline figure is made up of 1,700 in the outdoor The Yard Space, 800 in the WHS 1 and 3 rooms, while WHS 2 is a little larger, with 1,200 capacity. It has spaces for both 360-degree and standard stage formats, and is where we expect to see a lot of the headline action take place. Particularly in the colder months.

The important bit: how do you get there? Eutopia Warehouse’s closest stations are Barking and Barking Riverside. Neither is particularly close to the venue, though, so you might want to prepare for an additional bus or taxi ride. Check out IG11 0DW on your favourite mapping app for a better look.