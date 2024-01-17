Your next big true crime obsession is streaming now on Netflix

The idea of the truth being stranger than fiction having real-world consequences gets explored in Netflix’s new crime documentary series American Nightmare.

It’s a look into a real-world 2015 case where a woman was kidnapped, only to resurface after two days, without any ransom paid.

The police didn’t believe her story and accuse her and her boyfriend of concocting the entire thing. But what really happened? It is dissected in Netflix’s 3-part series American Nightmare.

It’s a must-watch for fans of true crime documentaries, and a particularly hard-hitting example for many given it may be easy to relate to a Denise Huskins — who at turns is cast as both the victim and the accused.

This case has been called the “real life Gone Girl,” citing the 2014 movie and hit 2012 book. Watch the trailer in our last story on American Nightmare.

American Nightmare TV reviews

The show is picking up largely excellent reviews so far, but be careful if you don’t want the whole case blown open before you hit the play button on episode one.

The Guardian gave American Nightmare a 4-star review, calling it an “elevated example of the normally schlocky genre.” But, yeah, it has more spoilers than the worst of movie trailers, so save that one for a read after you’ve watched the show.

FandomWire calls the show a “jaw-dropping streaming television docuseries,” and “suspenseful and riveting.” But, again, if you plan on watching it, we recommend starting the watch before doing so as that review also (as flagged on the site) contains major narrative spoilers.

Chicago Sun-Times’s Richard Roeper also gave American Nightmare a glowing 3.5/4 review score, saying it “still packs a sharp punch and feels like a fresh and comprehensive retelling of the story,” even if you are familiar with the real-life case already.

American Nightmare is split into three episode-size chapters: The Boyfriend, Gone Girl and The Others. Each is around the 45 minute mark. It may not be the breeziest of watches, but should make for compelling viewing if you are remotely interested in the genre.