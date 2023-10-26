You can stream one of the year's best horror movies on Netflix right now

Horror fans, unite! One of the best horror films of the year is coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween.

Talk to Me has been added to Netflix in the UK on and is quite possibly the hottest pick for a weekend horror watch. Or, sure, one to view on Tuesday if you absolutely must have a horror movie on Halloween itself.

The film was only released in cinemas on July 28, and went on to gross $90 million worldwide from a relatively puny budget of $4.5 million.

You wouldn’t know that to look at Talk to Me, though. It’s a stylish and slick-looking movie in which a group of teens find a ceramic hand that lets them convene with the dead.

As you can probably guess, it all goes horribly wrong.

The premise sounds like the stuff of your typical horror b-flick, but Talk to Me is a cut above.

It was made by the Australian Philippou brothers, the team behind the RackaRacka YouTube channel.

Talk To Me, now on Netflix

You may not have heard of this but RackaRacka is fairly big news in the world of YouTube. It has upwards of 6.8 million subscribers and is where Michael and Danny Philippou have produced their own low-budget skits and movies for almost a decade.

Their most-watched video has been viewed more than 87 million times, a short in which Ronald McDonald does on a rampage.

They may be new in Hollywood terms, but are far from inexperienced in budget film-making. And it shows.

Talk to Me sits at an impressive 94% over at Rotten Tomatoes. A follow-up to Talk to Me, called Talk 2 Me, is already in pre-production.

It was confirmed by studio A24 on August 8, just after the first movie opened in cinemas.

The bad news: you’re out of luck if you are in the US. Talk to Me does not appear to be headed to Netflix’s US branch this week. However you can rent it in 4K for $5.99 from the usual suspects, including Amazon.