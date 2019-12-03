Best PlayStation One games: happy 25th birthday PlayStation!

The Sony PlayStation is officially 25 years old. And that, frankly, is enough to make anyone feel old. But, what a 25 years it has been for Sony and gamers alike.

While we all currently enjoy 4K gaming, donning virtual reality headsets and travelling to far off lands, the PlayStation One may feel a little quaint by today's standards but it was perhaps the most groundbreaking console ever built, seeing off the likes of SEGA (in hardware terms) and taking on the might of Nintendo and Microsoft head on.

The PlayStation is the console that made gaming cool- though it's still hard to really say "sitting around in your pants all day watching the digital backside of a superpowered man as you shoot endless waves of alien beasts in the face" is cool, per se...

Still, the original PlayStation is a true legend of gaming; one of the best consoles ever released, and with one of the widest selections of ten-out-of-ten games on offer.

To celebrate its birthday, Here are 20 of the best.



Which is the best games console for you?

These are the best PS4 games to play right now.

Retro gaming alert! Sony PlayStation Classic Console The PlayStation Classic comes packed with a whole host of PS1 games, including Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash!, Metal Gear Solid, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee and Rayman. Buy now from Amazon

Best PlayStation One games 1 . Tomb Raider 2 Where the original TombRaider broke new ground, the sequel took Lara Croft to new heights - perfecting the formula. Also you could drive a boat around Venice, which was seriously cool. Originally launched back in 1997, the game is the second overall best selling PlayStation title in the UK 0 0 Thanks for voting 2 . Silent Bomber A relative unknown on this list, Silent Bomber was perhaps one of the most unfairly-overlooked games on the PlayStation.Decidedly old school and offering some fine arcade action, we still await the day it's re-released... somewhere. Anywhere. 0 0 Thanks for voting 3 . Metal Gear Solid Oh, Metal Gear Solid, let us count the ways in which we love thee. Solid Snake's name might still make people snigger, but the game has held up incredibly well over the years. While its creator Hideo Kojimo is now all about Death Stranding, this series is undoubtedly his masterpiece. 0 0 Thanks for voting 4 . Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 The Tony Hawk's series came back recently, but really should have stayed in the past. Really. This is especially true when you look at the stupendously excellent third game, which totally perfected the skateboarding recipe. We're still proud of our grind record. 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . Final Fantasy VII There's still an argument going on as to which is the best of these role-playing games on PlayStation - but for us it has to be number VII (there was a vote). It introduced so many to the Japanese RPG model, had so many unique ideas and such a creative setting. The nostalgia is strong in this one. Good thing there's a remake in the works. 0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . Wipeout 3 Yet another PlayStation sequel where the third game nailed the formula perfectly.While the common claim is Wipeout 2097 was the best in the series, we're going with the third: it was more confident, competent and com- fun. Sure, we broke some controllers trying to beat it, but the satisfaction of maxing every course was unparalleled. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Parappa The Rapper Kick, punch, it's all in the mind. If any game gave us all a mantra to live by, it's Parappa the Rapper's "I gotta believe!"Why there hasn't been another of this dog-rapping Simon Says-'em-up since the lone sequel and guitar-shredding spin-off, we will never understand. 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night Castlevania has been around pretty much since videogames were a thing to really care about, but it was a series perfected back on the PlayStation. Symphony of the Night is so very-bloody good, it holds up insanely well even to this day - and it still looks great, too. 0 0 Thanks for voting 9 . ISS Pro Evolution Before Pro Evo dropped the 'International Superstar Soccer' bit, it was ISS Pro Evolution.But even back then it was the series of choice for true football fans. While it's aged in many, many ways, you can still go back to this one and have a lot of fun. 0 0 Thanks for voting 10 . Driver In Driver, you play a driver. Ahhh, now it makes sense! Anyway, this still stands up as one of the finest homages to seventies cinema in the US that has ever been released. It still holds up well today, so pick it up on the PlayStation Store. 0 0 Thanks for voting 11 . Gran Turismo 2 Another PlayStation sequel that perfected what the original innovated on, Gran Turismo 2 is one of the finest racing games ever made.It even came on two discs, which back in the late 90's was ridiculous for a driving game. But man, there were so many cars... 0 0 Thanks for voting 12 . Spyro The Dragon Crash Bandicoot's less-loved cousin, Spyro, arguably starred in the better game.While he might be a forgotten secondary element to Skylanders these days, Spyro's first (and second, and third) adventure on PlayStation was an exercise in joyful creativity and pure platforming fun. Also dragons. 0 0 Thanks for voting 13 . Tekken 3 Punching people never felt as good as it did in Tekken 3. When it finally arrived on PlayStation it felt even better. Why? Well, because it was so close to the arcade version - better in many ways. It blew the minds of everyone who played it.Just don't pick Eddy, please. Cheese merchant he is. 0 0 Thanks for voting 14 . WWF Smackdown! 2: Know Your Role When the WWF/E was at its height of popularity, along came a game to do the TV show justice.Playing through career mode with three other friends was one of the gaming highlights of the entire PlayStation generation, no doubt. 0 0 Thanks for voting 15 . Syphon Filter The image here is of an international superspy called Gabe Logan dispassionately electrocuting an enemy combatant with such intensity that he has set on fire.Syphon Filter allowed you to do this - actively encouraged you, in fact. It was a very strange, very good game. 0 0 Thanks for voting 16 . Tenchu: Stealth Assassins There was a period in the late nineties where pretty much every game had to have some element of stealth in it. Some were great, some were awful.Tenchu was both great and unique, in that it didn't just rip off Metal Gear Solid. Instead you got to be a badass ninja, sneaking through the shadows and executing your targets with style and precision. 0 0 Thanks for voting 17 . Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee Who didn't play at least the Abe's Oddysee demo? It seems everyone took the talkative Abe through his paces at one point or another on PlayStation.The puzzle-platformer was gorgeous, funny and challenging, so it's no surprise why we all had a go. Also you could fart, which was funny. And still is. 0 0 Thanks for voting 18 . Where the original game went for a slower-paced, haunted house vibe, Resident Evil 2 ramped everything up a considerable number of notches.More zombies, more guns, more action, more terrifying bastards hunting you down: it had everything. It took almost a decade before it was bettered, and even then it was by the very same series, with Resident Evil 4. 0 0 Thanks for voting 19 . Silent Hill The fog might have been because the PlayStation couldn't handle drawing an entire town on your screen, but the terror was very real.The best thing about Silent Hill wasn't just that it was frightening, though - we got that elsewhere too - but that it was incredibly weird with it. Knife-wielding baby demons? Sure, why not. 0 0 Thanks for voting 20 . Crash Bandicoot Most of us still don't even know what a bandicoot is, but that doesn't change the fact that we all love Crash Bandicoot's first adventure on PlayStation.Equal parts fun, challenging and wacky, the orange marsupial's debut set us up for some great games to come. And then some truly terrible ones, but they can be ignored. 0 0 Thanks for voting View More