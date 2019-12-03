This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > News

Best PlayStation One games: happy 25th birthday PlayStation!

The PlayStation was a masterful gaming console, here are the best PSOne games.

Best PlayStation One games: happy 25th birthday PlayStation!

The Sony PlayStation is officially 25 years old. And that, frankly, is enough to make anyone feel old. But, what a 25 years it has been for Sony and gamers alike.

While we all currently enjoy 4K gaming, donning virtual reality headsets and travelling to far off lands, the PlayStation One may feel a little quaint by today's standards but it was perhaps the most groundbreaking console ever built, seeing off the likes of SEGA (in hardware terms) and taking on the might of Nintendo and Microsoft head on.

The PlayStation is the console that made gaming cool- though it's still hard to really say "sitting around in your pants all day watching the digital backside of a superpowered man as you shoot endless waves of alien beasts in the face" is cool, per se...

Still, the original PlayStation is a true legend of gaming; one of the best consoles ever released, and with one of the widest selections of ten-out-of-ten games on offer.

To celebrate its birthday, Here are 20 of the best.

Retro gaming alert!
Retro gaming alert!
Sony PlayStation Classic Console
The PlayStation Classic comes packed with a whole host of PS1 games, including Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash!, Metal Gear Solid, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee and Rayman.
Buy now from Amazon

Best PlayStation One games

Best PlayStation One games

1. Tomb Raider 2

Where the original TombRaider broke new ground, the sequel took Lara Croft to new heights - perfecting the formula. Also you could drive a boat around Venice, which was seriously cool. Originally launched back in 1997, the game is the second overall best selling PlayStation title in the UK

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

2. Silent Bomber

A relative unknown on this list, Silent Bomber was perhaps one of the most unfairly-overlooked games on the PlayStation.Decidedly old school and offering some fine arcade action, we still await the day it's re-released... somewhere. Anywhere.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

3. Metal Gear Solid

Oh, Metal Gear Solid, let us count the ways in which we love thee. Solid Snake's name might still make people snigger, but the game has held up incredibly well over the years. While its creator Hideo Kojimo is now all about Death Stranding, this series is undoubtedly his masterpiece.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

4. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3

The Tony Hawk's series came back recently, but really should have stayed in the past. Really. This is especially true when you look at the stupendously excellent third game, which totally perfected the skateboarding recipe. We're still proud of our grind record.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

5. Final Fantasy VII

There's still an argument going on as to which is the best of these role-playing games on PlayStation - but for us it has to be number VII (there was a vote). It introduced so many to the Japanese RPG model, had so many unique ideas and such a creative setting. The nostalgia is strong in this one. Good thing there's a remake in the works.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

6. Wipeout 3

Yet another PlayStation sequel where the third game nailed the formula perfectly.While the common claim is Wipeout 2097 was the best in the series, we're going with the third: it was more confident, competent and com- fun. Sure, we broke some controllers trying to beat it, but the satisfaction of maxing every course was unparalleled.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

7. Parappa The Rapper

Kick, punch, it's all in the mind. If any game gave us all a mantra to live by, it's Parappa the Rapper's "I gotta believe!"Why there hasn't been another of this dog-rapping Simon Says-'em-up since the lone sequel and guitar-shredding spin-off, we will never understand.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

8. Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night

Castlevania has been around pretty much since videogames were a thing to really care about, but it was a series perfected back on the PlayStation. Symphony of the Night is so very-bloody good, it holds up insanely well even to this day - and it still looks great, too.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

9. ISS Pro Evolution

Before Pro Evo dropped the 'International Superstar Soccer' bit, it was ISS Pro Evolution.But even back then it was the series of choice for true football fans. While it's aged in many, many ways, you can still go back to this one and have a lot of fun.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

10. Driver

In Driver, you play a driver. Ahhh, now it makes sense! Anyway, this still stands up as one of the finest homages to seventies cinema in the US that has ever been released. It still holds up well today, so pick it up on the PlayStation Store.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

11. Gran Turismo 2

Another PlayStation sequel that perfected what the original innovated on, Gran Turismo 2 is one of the finest racing games ever made.It even came on two discs, which back in the late 90's was ridiculous for a driving game. But man, there were so many cars...

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

12. Spyro The Dragon

Crash Bandicoot's less-loved cousin, Spyro, arguably starred in the better game.While he might be a forgotten secondary element to Skylanders these days, Spyro's first (and second, and third) adventure on PlayStation was an exercise in joyful creativity and pure platforming fun. Also dragons.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

13. Tekken 3

Punching people never felt as good as it did in Tekken 3. When it finally arrived on PlayStation it felt even better. Why? Well, because it was so close to the arcade version - better in many ways. It blew the minds of everyone who played it.Just don't pick Eddy, please. Cheese merchant he is.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

14. WWF Smackdown! 2: Know Your Role

When the WWF/E was at its height of popularity, along came a game to do the TV show justice.Playing through career mode with three other friends was one of the gaming highlights of the entire PlayStation generation, no doubt.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

15. Syphon Filter

The image here is of an international superspy called Gabe Logan dispassionately electrocuting an enemy combatant with such intensity that he has set on fire.Syphon Filter allowed you to do this - actively encouraged you, in fact. It was a very strange, very good game.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

16. Tenchu: Stealth Assassins

There was a period in the late nineties where pretty much every game had to have some element of stealth in it. Some were great, some were awful.Tenchu was both great and unique, in that it didn't just rip off Metal Gear Solid. Instead you got to be a badass ninja, sneaking through the shadows and executing your targets with style and precision.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

17. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Who didn't play at least the Abe's Oddysee demo? It seems everyone took the talkative Abe through his paces at one point or another on PlayStation.The puzzle-platformer was gorgeous, funny and challenging, so it's no surprise why we all had a go. Also you could fart, which was funny. And still is.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

18.

Where the original game went for a slower-paced, haunted house vibe, Resident Evil 2 ramped everything up a considerable number of notches.More zombies, more guns, more action, more terrifying bastards hunting you down: it had everything. It took almost a decade before it was bettered, and even then it was by the very same series, with Resident Evil 4.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

19. Silent Hill

The fog might have been because the PlayStation couldn't handle drawing an entire town on your screen, but the terror was very real.The best thing about Silent Hill wasn't just that it was frightening, though - we got that elsewhere too - but that it was incredibly weird with it. Knife-wielding baby demons? Sure, why not.

0
0
Thanks for voting
Best PlayStation One games

20. Crash Bandicoot

Most of us still don't even know what a bandicoot is, but that doesn't change the fact that we all love Crash Bandicoot's first adventure on PlayStation.Equal parts fun, challenging and wacky, the orange marsupial's debut set us up for some great games to come. And then some truly terrible ones, but they can be ignored.

0
0
Thanks for voting

SOMETHING MISSING FROM OUR SHORTLIST?

Tell us about it, and if enough people agree we'll add it in.

Today's Top 10 Cyber Monday deals

1. Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch
1. Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch
£97.09 (save £48)
£145.99
View now at Amazon
2. Plymouth Original Dry Gin, 70cl
2. Plymouth Original Dry Gin, 70cl
£18.99 (29% off)
£26.69
View now at Amazon
3. Chewbacca Talking Mask
3. Chewbacca Talking Mask
£21.02 (25% off)
£28.12
View now at Amazon
4. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1
4. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1
£115 (50% off)
£230
View now at Amazon
5. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
5. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
£99.00
£252
View now at NOW TV
6. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
6. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
£25.99
£38.00
View now at Amazon
7. Fitbit Inspire HR
7. Fitbit Inspire HR
£60.99 (32% off)
£89.99
View now at Amazon
8. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
8. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
£13.99
View now at Argos
9. Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch
9. Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch
£18.99 (23% off)
£24.49
View now at Amazon
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
£128.00
£230.00
View now at Amazon

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists