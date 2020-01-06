Jay-Z brings his own Ace of Spades champagne to Golden Globes

There’s no doubt that Hollywood stars and alcohol brands go hand-in-hand.

From Ryan Reynalds’ Aviation Gin to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila,

What is in doubt, however, is the etiquette surrounding The Golden Globes’ apparent BYOB policy, as musical power-couple Jay-Z and Beyonce rocked up at the prestigious event with bottles of the rapper’s champagne brand Ace of Spades.





Skipping the red carpet and heading straight to their table, the duo were spotted entering the event with their bodyguard - who appeared to be carrying two bottles of the rapper’s own brand fizz.





. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020





“.@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in,” reported LA Times journalist Amy Kaufman on Twitter alongside a candid photo of the couple. “They’re waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats.”





Yes, it seems that the offerings from Golden Globe champagne sponsor Moët simply weren’t up to scratch. Well, either that or it’s a prime opportunity to gain a bit of free publicity.





Hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, this year’s ceremony was attended by a tove of Hollywood stars, including Ellen DeGeneres, J-Lo and Sacha Baron Cohen to name but a few.





Throughout the night the pair could be seen surrounded by the distinctive golden glint of the Ace of Spades bottles - which retail for an impressive $300 a pop.





Jay-Z’s link to Armand de Brignac - the original name for the champagne - dates all the way back to 2006 when he first invested after discovering a bottle in a New York wine shop.





Recent years even saw the mogul buy out co-investor Sovereign to increase his stake. Needless to say we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on a bottle - or even tickets to the Globes for that matter.





