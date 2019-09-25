Last of Us 2 release date finally revealed

Just a few months ago we were given a tantalising glimpse at new Last of Us 2 footage – by which we mean we didn't actually see any gameplay, just told it definitely existed.

Described as a "great vertical slice of gameplay”, the footage was our first clue as to what the second game would look like – and it seems as if clickers, the infamous monsters from the first game, would play just as interesting a role in the second.

Well, our wait is over – or at least it will be very soon. Sony has now announced that the game will be out on February 21st for PlayStation 4 – and even gave us some actual footage to play with.

"Thank you for being patient with us. Very patient," wrote director Neil Druckmann in a blog post.

"We began working on this game over five years ago. It’s hard to describe the immense pressure of following up the first game. We know how much you love this world and its characters — especially Ellie and Joel. Believe me, we’re fans as well. We love them."

"Which is why we spent years crafting a game that we feel will do them justice, telling a nuanced story that deals with the core question: how far would you go to exact justice against the people that hurt the ones you love?"



If you're looking to immediately buy the game (and who could blame you), there are various editions. Standard edition will cost around £50, with Special Editions, Digital Deluxe Editions, Collector’s Editions, and Ellie Edition also available.

These options come with add-ons you're probably going to want if you're a mega fan – art books, backpacks, embroidered patches and more.

"You are now months away from playing The Last of Us Part II," Druckmann concluded. "Your love for our games inspires and fuels us as we work hard and deliver an experience worthy of our fans. We are extremely proud of the game we’re crafting and cannot wait to share it with y’all."



